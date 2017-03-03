Lynnwood beats Stanwood at the buzzer, 62-60

Kaprice Boston drove to the basket and beat the buzzer as the Lynnwood Royals defeated the Stanwood Spartans 62-60 in the 3A consolation semifinals on Friday.
The Royals trailed for most of the game until they took a one-point lead with four minutes left in the third quarter.
Then there were five lead changes until Jillian Heichel hit a three and got fouled. She converted the four-point play and Stanwood led 50-44 entering the fourth quarter.
But Lynnwood kept fighting back until that timely shot from Boston.
“There were a lot of opportunities for the girls to give up,” Lynnwood head coach Brent Hudson said. “We challenged them at half time that they were going to have to start boxing out and giving more effort and energy. We didn’t have it in the first half. And they came back. They kept playing and kept working.”
Lynnwood (22-5, 12-0) faces Kamiakin (24-2, 15-0) on Saturday at 8 a.m. to determine who gets fourth place in the 3A girls Hardwood Classic at the Tacoma Dome.
Boston finished with 22 points, went 6-of-10 from the foul line and led the Royals with seven rebounds.
“It means everything,” Boston said about getting the winning shot and the victory. “I’m not done with my season yet and I don’t want be done. I had to do everything I could to get back here. I’m just so happy to be here right now and get one more opportunity to play.”
Kelsey Rogers led the Royals in scoring with 23 points and went 5-of-7 from the line.
Reilly Walsh hit the Royals only two 3-pointers and had 12 points.
Heichel led Stanwood (20-6, 9-3) with 19 points and 12 rebounds, Ashley Alter scored 11 and Kaitlin Larson had 10 points and eight rebounds.
Score by periods
Stanwood 17 15 18 10 – 60
Lynnwood 15 13 16 18 - 62
