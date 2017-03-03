Kamiakin routs Seattle Prep 64-40

Oumou Toure poured in 22 points in the first half as the Kamiakin Braves routed the Seattle Prep Panthers 64-40 in the 3A consolation semifinals on Friday at the Tacoma Dome.
“She came out on fire. She’s capable of that,” Kamiakin head coach Lane Schumacher said of Toure, who finished with 29 points on 9-of-12 shooting and 12 rebounds. “She’s been doing that for us all year long and I was glad to see her continue it here.”
The Braves (24-2, 15-0) were still a little bitter from their 53-42 quarterfinals loss to Mercer Island. They came out on a mission as Toure and Alexa Hazel both hit two 3-pointers in the opening minutes.
“I was kind of mad from yesterday and I really wanted to get it back so our team could get another chance to play tomorrow,” said Toure who is a sophomore gaurd. “We just got out to a really great start. We needed this win.”
While Toure and Hazel found the basket early and often, the Braves defense stifled the Panthers who were held to 25 percent shooting in the first half.
Kamiakin will face Lynnwood (22-5, 12-0) in the consolation finals at 8 a.m. on Saturday.
“I was really proud of them, how we bounced back after a difficult game last night,” Schumacher said. “I thought our press really caused them (Seattle Prep) problems and we were really efficient on the inside, outside game.”
Hazel, a sophomore, finished with 16 points, junior Jayden Williams tallied six points and junior Chanceler Williams pulled down eight rebounds and scored four points for the Braves.
Marie Hauck led Seattle Prep (20-9, 12-4) with 10 points and eight rebounds.
Hilary Lapke had nine points, all 3-pointers, Bea Franklin scored eight points and Chinwe Ezeonu finished with seven points and six rebounds for the Panthers.
Score by periods
Seattle Prep 14 5 9 12 – 40
Kamiakin 21 14 8 21 - 64
