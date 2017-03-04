Sunnyside downs Camas 45-34

4:14 Highlights: Darius LuBom finds his rhythm as Kentwood secures return trip to title game Pause

5:13 Highlights: Michael Porter Jr, Nathan Hale run away late in Lincoln's first loss

1:48 Kentridge's inside duo controls tired Bellarmine Prep in 4A semifinals

1:20 Zack Paulsen discusses Curtis win over Enumclaw

1:16 Cameron Cranston's go-ahead bucket lifts Union past Richland to title

2:12 Highlights: Life Christian's 2B title hopes gashed in semifinals

2:01 Kentridge defeats rival Kentlake, 59-54, at Tacoma Dome

2:10 Latino Legislative Day rally draws more than 1,000 to the Capitol

1:33 A food bank where you get to pick what you like