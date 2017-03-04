Foss tops Lynden, heads to 2A title game

It was a big night for Foss: The Falcons topped Lynden High School 54-51 to advance to the state 2A finals. Check out highlights from the big game.
Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com

High School Sports

Zack Paulsen discusses Curtis win over Enumclaw

After squandering a 10-point lead after three quarters by scoring just six points in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s quarterfinal loss to Kentwood, it would have been easy to forgive the sixth-ranked Curtis Vikings for coming out flat in Friday’s loser-out game against Enumclaw at the Tacoma Dome.

High School Sports

Garfield coach Ed Haskins discusses win over Rainier Beach

In a game where neither team led by more than three points until the final minute of the third quarter, the second-ranked Bulldogs finally pulled away in the fourth, and held off a furious Viking rally late for a 59-58 win over the fifth-ranked Vikings in a 3A state quarterfinal game on Thursday. Jaylen Nowell led Garfield with 24 points, while Kevin Porter Jr. had 28 for the Vikings. The Bulldogs will face No. 4 West Seattle in the semifinals at 9 p.m. on Friday. Rainier Beach will face Wilson at 2 p.m. in a loser-out game.

