Lincoln girls place fifth at state after loss to Snohomish

Cameron Cranston’s go-ahead layup with 3.2 seconds remaining was enough to lift the second-ranked Union High School boys basketball team to a 63-61 victory against No. 8 Richland on Friday in the 4A state semifinals in the Tacoma Dome.
Leading by three points with 3.5 seconds to play in Friday’s 4A state semifinal against Gonzaga Prep, Kentwood head coach Blake Solomon had a plan foron how to defend the Bullpups’ final attempt to tie the game.
The final score, an 84-60 victory for the top-ranked team in the nation against previously undefeated Lincoln, might not indicate it, the Abes hung with one of the most talented teams in state history with one of the most talented players in state history through three quarters.
The Tacoma Baptist girls' team topped Neah Bay 60-57 Friday morning in the state basketball playoffs in Yakima. Brooklyn Pascua finished the game with 26 points for the Crusaders, while Mia Lovik had 17.
Marcus Stephens and Rashon Slaughter lifted Federal Way to a 77-56 victory over Kennedy on Friday morning in the consolation bracket of the state basketball playoffs. Federal Way will face Curtis for the fourth-place matchup.
The senior-heavy team removed all reasonable doubt fear about a quarterfinal slip-up on Thursday, throttling Toledo, Almira Coulee Hartline 76-48, in the Spokane Arena behind standout performances from Luke Lovelady and Eric Overgaard.