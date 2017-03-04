Kamiakin 66, Lynnwood 64 (OT): Oumou Toure lifts Braves past Royals for fourth place

In a game that required more than four quarters to decide, the Kamiakin High School girls basketball team won 66-64 to take fourth place against Lynnwood, which took sixth place with the loss in a game that was all Kamiakin.
The Braves had come into this game riding high off a big win over Seattle Prep, when they won by 24 points beyond a strong performance by Oumou Toure who scored 29 points.
Toure was also a standout in this game, keeping her team alive by scoring the tying basket with 16 seconds left to make the score 53-53 and send it into overtime.
In overtime, Kelsey Rogers of Lynnwood scored a big basket under pressure the Royals up 62-61 with only one minute remaining.
Then the Braves found themselves down 64-61. However, Kamiakin was bailed out of trouble by Kiley Larsen who scored a crucial three with 22.2 seconds left to make the game tied again.
It was after Toure came up with a huge steal that Kamiakin found themselves with the ball with 18.5 seconds left.
Chanceler Williams was able to seal the win for the Braves when she got a rebound off a shot by Toure and put it back up to make the score 66-64 with one second left.
Time elapsed before the Royals could put together a play to score a last moment final shot.
