Central Valley 47, Sunnyside 26: Stanford commit Lexie Hull lifts Bears to fourth-place trophy

The 4A girls fourth-place game was a sister showdown, pitting Sunnyside’s Maldonado sister’s against the Hull twins of Central Valley.
The Hull sisters won out.
Lexie Hull scored 21 points, leading the Bears to a 47-26 win in the Tacoma Dome.
Lexie Hull went on a 10-0 run by herself in the second quarter, starting with a jump shot at the with 13 seconds left at the end of the third. She was the only Bear to score in the second quarter, scoring 12 of her 15 first half points.
The junior shot 9-for-16 for the game with eight rebounds and three assists.
“I didn’t even notice,” Hull said about the second quarter. “Someone had to shoot and make them. Everyone else was working hard, feeding me the ball. It was the team that helped out in all of it.”
Emilee Maldonado opened the game with a deep 3-pointer for Sunnyside. She went on to score nine of her team’s 10 points first quarter points. She finished the game with 12 points, hitting three 3-pointers. The Maldonado’s combined for 16 of Sunnyside’s 26 points.
Central Valley was the defending state champions, and carried a 52-game win streak into the tournament. They were favored to win the whole thing, before being upset by Bellarmine Prep in the quarterfinals.
“Anytime you can trophy that says something about your program,” Central Valley coach Freddie Rekhow said. “We had one bad night, but it is what it is. I’m proud of our girls and they way they bounced back.”
