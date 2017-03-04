Bellarmine Prep 51, Moses Lake 47 (OT): Ciara Gatpatan clutch in overtime as Lions claim third-place 4A trophy

After not scoring in regulation, Ciara Gatpatan scored on back to back possessions in overtime, helping the Bellarmine Prep girls basketball team gain the separation it needed to finish third place in the 4A girls tournament with a 51-47 win over Moses Lake.
The game was tied at 47 apiece with 1:37 left in overtime. Gatpatan hit a jump shot at the top of the key, from just inside the three point line. On the very next possession, she drove the lane, finishing with the right hand, giving the Lions a 49-45 lead with under a minute to play. The Lions would go on to win.
“She’s a talented kid, and sometimes we have to encourage her to shoot the shots when they are there,” Bellarmine coach Kevin Meines said.
With 2:57 left in regulation, Bellarmine had a 43-38 lead after a bucket from Reyelle Frazier. Moses Lake’s Jessica Olson answered with a 3-pointer, bringing the Chiefs within two. Olson tried to take the lead with another 3. The shot missed, but was rebounded by Abby Ruthbun, who was able to go back up and tie the game 20 seconds left in regulation. Neither team could take the lead, sending the game to overtime.
The game saw four ties and 10 lead changes as the two teams traded runs back and forth. Jenny Hagle was huge for the Lions, as she led the team with 14 points, seven coming in the second quarter. She hit three 3-pointers and went five-for-six from the free throw line.
“She’s been doing that all year,” Meines said. “She’s one of the best shooters we have ever had. She’s not afraid of the big moment”
Shalyse Smith has been a standout for Bellarmine all season long. Offensively she was quiet, scoring eight points. Her impact was felt defensively as she led all rebounders with 12, and added three blocks.
“She has an impact on every game, and it doesn’t have to show up in the box score,” Meines said. “She does a lot of good things defensively and is our best rebounder.”
The third place finish is the best ever for the Bellarmine Prep girls basketball program, surpassing their fourth place finish in 2010.
“As a district champion, we had to play four other district champions, and we took third place,” Meines said. "I’m so proud of these kids, they fought and they battled. It was a great way to end the season.”
cbond@thenewstribune.com
Comments