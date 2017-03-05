UW signee Michael Porter Jr. caps state title with off-the-backboard dunk

One more slam to cap state title. And kiss from PJ Fuller.
After squandering a 10-point lead after three quarters by scoring just six points in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s quarterfinal loss to Kentwood, it would have been easy to forgive the sixth-ranked Curtis Vikings for coming out flat in Friday’s loser-out game against Enumclaw at the Tacoma Dome.

