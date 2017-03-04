Kentridge girls defeat Glacier Peak for 4A state title

Kentridge's Tresai McCarver breaks down in tears as the team came together for photos with the state championship trophy at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17 as Kentridge beat Glacier Peak girls 60-46 at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17.
Dean J. Koepfler
dean.koepfler@thenewstribune.com
Glacier Peak's Mikayla Gurerra and Kentridge's Bronte Fougere tussle over a loose ball during the 4A girls State Championship game between Kentridge and Glacier Peak at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17.
Kentridge's during the 4A girls State Championship game between Kentridge and Glacier Peak at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17.
Kentridge's Jordyn Jenkins loses the ball and a rebound to Glacier Peak's Paisley Johnson during the 4A girls State Championship game between Kentridge and Glacier Peak at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17.
Kentridge's Morgan Gary lifts the championship trophy to show the fans after the Chargers won the 4A girls State Championship game between over Glacier Peak 60-46mat the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17.
Kentridge's JaQuaya Miller goes up for a score against Glacier Peak's Nichole Jensen, left, and Kayla Watkins during the 4A girls State Championship game between Kentridge and Glacier Peak at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17. The score at halftime was tied 28-28.
Kentridge's Tresai McCarver directs her players players at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17 as Kentridge beat Glacier Peak girls 60-46.
Kentridge's Jordan Jenkins scores from the inside during the 4A girls State Championship game between Kentridge and Glacier Peak at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17.
Kentridge's players rushed the court to celebrate a championship trophy at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17 as Kentridge beat Glacier Peak girls 60-46.
Kentridge's fans show their support for the Chargers during the 4A girls State Championship game between Kentridge and Glacier Peak at the Tacoma Dome Saturday 3/4/17. The score at halftime was tied 28-28.
