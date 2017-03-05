Falcons soar again: Foss boys top Selah to claim 2A state championship

The Foss High School boys basketball team won its second state title in program history on Saturday night at the Yakima Valley SunDome.
Trailing by as many as 10 points in the first quarter, the top-ranked Falcons rallied and outlasted fifth-ranked Selah, 83-73, to win the Class 2A state title.
Roberto Gittens, the tournament MVP, scored a team-high 22 points and pulled down eight rebounds for the Falcons.
His basket with four minutes, 29 seconds remaining in the third quarter gave Foss a lead it did not lose.
But Selah didn't go quietly.
Elijah Pepper scored a game-high 30 points for the Vikings and Zak Donato added 23 to keep Selah within striking distance.
Selah trimmed Foss' lead to three points with just over five minutes to before Gittens led the Falcons on a 6-0 burst.
He threw down a vicious slam dunk on a breakaway with less than four minutes to play that ignited the Falcons.
Selah couldn't answer and Demetrius Crosby pushed the lead to double digits on a pair of free throws with 30.6 seconds to go.
Crosby finished with 18 points, while Donald Scott — who made the all-tournament first team — added 20 points and 11 rebounds.
This is the first state title the Falcons have won since 2000, when it a 4A team. It is the only 2A title for the program.
Foss' state title is the first Tacoma metro title since Lincoln beat Ferris in 2002.
Lauren Smith: 360-754-5473
