Falcons soar again: Foss boys top Selah to claim 2A state championship

3:46 UW signee Michael Porter Jr a state champion in first year at Nathan Hale Pause

0:16 UW signee Michael Porter Jr. caps state title with off-the-backboard dunk

1:47 Meet The News Tribune's All-Area boys basketball team

1:07 UW signee Jaylen Nowell just gets off game-winner to send Garfield to 3A state title game

2:27 Lincoln girls place fifth at state after loss to Snohomish

0:08 Nathan Hale's Michael Porter Jr alley oop slam

2:29 Foss tops Lynden, heads to 2A title game

2:35 Highlights: West Seattle runs away late, ends Wilson's title hopes

2:41 VIDEO: Darius LuBom, Kentwood clinch 4A state title trip with win over Curtis