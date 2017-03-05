Kentwood wins 4A boys state championship after defeating Union 81-61

Rayvaughn Bolton (3) dances as Kentwood celebrates their win against Union. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Joshua Bessex
jbessex@gateline.com
Players including Darius Lubom (center) celebrate their win against Union. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Kentwood’s Beau Roggenbach (15) and Union’s Cameron Cranston (30) go up for a rebound in the first quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Kentwood’s Koby Huerta (2) breaks away for a layup in the second quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Kentwood’s Rayvaughn Bolton (3) drives to the hoop in the third quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Kentwood’s Darius Lubom (25) puts up a contested shot and gets fouled in the second quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Kentwood’s Rayvaughn Bolton (3) drives to the basket in the fourth quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Players on the bench celebrate a three-point-shot. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Kentwood’s Koby Huerta (2) puts up a shot in the second quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Kentwood’s Beau Roggenbach (15) puts up a shot through the defense of Union’s Austin Lewis (21) in the third quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Darius Lubom (center) chases a loose ball with Union’s Austin Lewis (21) and Cameron Cranston (30) in the fourth quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
The Kentwood crowd cheers during the game. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Kentwood’s Eli’sha Sheppard (23) defends a shot by Union’s Keith Shepard (1) in the second quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Kentwood’s D’angelo Minnis (5) hits a three-point-shot to tie the game at 35-35 in the second quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Kentwood’s Koby Huerta (2) drives to the hoop in the second quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Kentwood’s Beau Roggenbach (15) and Union’s Keith Shepard (1) and Austin Lewis (21) fight for a rebound in the first quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Kentwood’s Rayvaughn Bolton (3) puts up a shot in the first quarter. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
Players hoist the trophy after beating Union in the 4A boys state championship game. Kentwood played Union in the 4A boys state championship basketball game at the Tacoma Dome in Tacoma, Wash., on Saturday, March 4, 2017.
