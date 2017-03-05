2017 Tacoma Dome all-tournament boys and girls basketball teams

3:17 Foss beats Selah for 2A state title Pause

3:46 UW signee Michael Porter Jr a state champion in first year at Nathan Hale

5:13 Highlights: Michael Porter Jr, Nathan Hale run away late in Lincoln's first loss

2:48 Father and sister of armored-car guard murder victim cheer Odies Walker's life sentence

3:13 Pro-Trump rally in Olympia also draws protesters

1:45 Lakewood PD launches blood draw program to combat impaired driving

2:43 Turning the Northern Lights into music

1:03 Meet Lt. Col. Khallid Shabazz, the Army's first Islamic division chaplain

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line