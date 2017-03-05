2017 Tacoma Dome all-tournament boys and girls basketball teams

All-tournament teams were compiled and voted on by media members.
4A BOYS
FIRST TEAM
MVP: Cameron Cranston, Union
Beau Roggenbach, Kentwood
Riley Sorn, Richland
John Moore, Curtis
Anton Watson, Gonzaga Prep
SECOND TEAM
Rayvaughn Bolton, Kentwood
Tyler Kurtz, Richland
Marcus Stephens, Federal Way
Emilio Mancol, Kennedy Catholic
Koby Huerta, Kentwood
PER GAME TOTALS
Points
1. Cameron Cranston, Union, 21.5
2. Tyler Kurtz, Richland, 14.7
3. Beau Roggenbach, Kentwood, 14.3
Rebounds
1. Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw, 7.7
2. Garrett Streufert, Richland, 7.0
3. Riley Sorn, Richland, 6.7
3. Jared Thurber, Kennedy Catholic, 6.7
Assists
1. Cole Northrop, Richland, 6.3
2. Darius Lubom, Kentwood, 4.3
3. Rayvaughn Bolton, Kentwood, 3.0
Steals
1. Etan Collins, Federal Way, 3.5
2. Jared Thurber, Kennedy Catholic, 1.7
3. Koby Huerta, Kentwood, 1.3
Blocks
1. Riley Sorn, Richland, 6.7*
2. Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw, 1.3
2. Rayvaugh Bolton, 1.3
2. Trevor Hoffman, Kennedy Catholic, 1.3
2. Beau Roggenbach, Kennedy Catholic, 1.3
*Broke 4A tournament record with 30 blocked shots (Previously held by DeAngelo Casto, Ferris, 2008).
4A GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
MVP: JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge
Paisley Johnson, Glacier Peak
Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep
Jordyn Jenkins, Kentridge
Lexie Hull, Central Valley
SECOND TEAM
Morgan Gary, Kentridge
Jamie Loera, Moses Lake
Emilee Maldonado, Sunnyside
Sam Fatkin, Glacier Peak
Kayla Watkins, Glacier Peak
PER GAME TOTALS
Points
1. Jordyn Jenkins, Kentridge, 17.0
2. Emilee Maldonado, Sunnyside, 16.7
3. Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine, 15.3
Rebounds
1. JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge, 13.3
2. Courtney Clemmer, Camas, 9.7
2. Jordan Jenkins, Kentridge, 9.7
3. Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine, 9.0
Assists
1. Ashlee Maldonado, Sunnyside, 5.0
2. Sam Fatkin, Glacier Peak, 6.5
3. Jamie Loera, Moses Lake, 5.5
Steals
1. Madeline Garcia, Bellarmine Prep, 2.3
2. Jessica Mendoza, Sunnyside, 2.0
3. Jamie Loera, Moses Lake, 3.0
Blocks
1. Ciara Gatpatan, Bellarmine, 2.3
2. Jordyn Jenkins, Kentridge, 2.0
3. Lacie Hull, Central Valley, 3.0
3A BOYS
FIRST TEAM
MVP: Michael Porter Jr, Nathan Hale
Jaylen Nowell, Garfield
Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach
Nate Pryor, West Seattle
P.J. Fuller, Nathan Hale
SECOND TEAM
Trevante Anderson, Lincoln
Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson
Yusuf Mohamed, West Seattle
A.J. Martinka, Stanwood
Collin Welp, Seattle Prep
Daejon Davis, Garfield
PER-GAME TOTALS
Points
1. Michael Porter, Jr., Nathan Hale, 30.0*
2. Kevin Porter, Rainier Beach, 23.0
3. Emmitt Matthews, Jr., Wilson, 21.3
*Broke 3A tournament record with 90 total points (previously held by Ahmaad Rorie, Lincoln, 2013; Isiah Brown, Lakeside, 2015)
Rebounds
1. Michael Porter, Jr., Nathan Hale, 15.0*
2. Kevin Porter, Rainier Beach, 9.3
3. AJ Martinka, Stanwood, 7.7
*Broke 3A tournament record with 45 total rebounds (previously held by Jacob Lampkin, O’Dea, 2014)
Assists
1. Londrell Hamilton, Wilson, 3.7
2. Jontay Porter, Nathan Hale, 3.0
2. Kahlil Shabazz, Rainier Beach, 3.0
3. Edward Turner, Garfield, 2.3
3. Tre'Var Holland, Nathan Hale, 2.3
Steals
1. Nate Kummer, Stanwood, 3.0
2. TiJon Rodde, Rainier Beach, 2.3
3. Freddie Roberson, Rainier Beach, 2.0
3. Khalil Shabazz, Rainier Beach, 2.0
3. Michael Porter, Jr., Nathan Hale, 2.0
3. Cameron Plautz, Stanwood, 2.0
Blocked Shots
1. Philip Pepple, Shoreline, 7.0
2. Michael Porter, Jr., Nathan Hale, 2.3
3. Jontay Porter, Nathan Hale, 2.0
3. Kevin Porter, Rainier Beach, 2.0
3A GIRLS
FIRST TEAM
MVP: Anna Luce, Mercer Island
Jadyn Bush, Bishop Blanchet
Morticia McCall, Lincoln
Oumou Toure, Kamiakin
Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood
SECOND TEAM
Kailee Yan, Mercer Island
Kyra Beckman, Snohomish
Kaprice Boston, Lynnwood
Katie Brandvold, Snohomish
Jillese Bush, Bishop Blanchet
PER-GAME TOTALS
Points
1. Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood, 22.3
2. Anna Luce, Mercer Island, 21.5
3. Oumou Toure, Kamiakin, 25.7
Rebounds
1. Anna Luce, Mercer Island, 11.5
2. Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood, 8.5
3. Morticia Mccall, Lincoln, 8.0
Assists
1. Claire Mansfield, Mercer Island, 6.0
2. Reilly Walsh, Lynnwood, 3.0
2. Kaprice Boston, Lynnwood, 3.0
3. Katie Merrywell, Bishop Blanchet, 3.3
Steals
1. Jessie Stenberg, Mercer Island, 4.0
2. Oumou Toure, Kamiakin, 3.3
3. Anna Luce, Mercer Island, 2.5
Blocks
1. Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood, 3.0
2. Anna Luce, Mercer Island, 2.3
2. Oumou Toure, Kamiakin, 2.3
3. Kyra Beckman, Snohomish, 2.0
