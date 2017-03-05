High School Sports

March 5, 2017 3:06 AM

2017 Tacoma Dome all-tournament boys and girls basketball teams

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

All-tournament teams were compiled and voted on by media members.

4A BOYS

FIRST TEAM

MVP: Cameron Cranston, Union

Beau Roggenbach, Kentwood

Riley Sorn, Richland

John Moore, Curtis

Anton Watson, Gonzaga Prep

SECOND TEAM

Rayvaughn Bolton, Kentwood

Tyler Kurtz, Richland

Marcus Stephens, Federal Way

Emilio Mancol, Kennedy Catholic

Koby Huerta, Kentwood

PER GAME TOTALS

Points

1. Cameron Cranston, Union, 21.5

2. Tyler Kurtz, Richland, 14.7

3. Beau Roggenbach, Kentwood, 14.3

Rebounds

1. Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw, 7.7

2. Garrett Streufert, Richland, 7.0

3. Riley Sorn, Richland, 6.7

3. Jared Thurber, Kennedy Catholic, 6.7

Assists

1. Cole Northrop, Richland, 6.3

2. Darius Lubom, Kentwood, 4.3

3. Rayvaughn Bolton, Kentwood, 3.0

Steals

1. Etan Collins, Federal Way, 3.5

2. Jared Thurber, Kennedy Catholic, 1.7

3. Koby Huerta, Kentwood, 1.3

Blocks

1. Riley Sorn, Richland, 6.7*

2. Kaden Anderson, Enumclaw, 1.3

2. Rayvaugh Bolton, 1.3

2. Trevor Hoffman, Kennedy Catholic, 1.3

2. Beau Roggenbach, Kennedy Catholic, 1.3

*Broke 4A tournament record with 30 blocked shots (Previously held by DeAngelo Casto, Ferris, 2008). 　

4A GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

MVP: JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge

Paisley Johnson, Glacier Peak

Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine Prep

Jordyn Jenkins, Kentridge

Lexie Hull, Central Valley

SECOND TEAM

Morgan Gary, Kentridge

Jamie Loera, Moses Lake

Emilee Maldonado, Sunnyside

Sam Fatkin, Glacier Peak

Kayla Watkins, Glacier Peak

PER GAME TOTALS

Points

1. Jordyn Jenkins, Kentridge, 17.0

2. Emilee Maldonado, Sunnyside, 16.7

3. Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine, 15.3

Rebounds

1. JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge, 13.3

2. Courtney Clemmer, Camas, 9.7

2. Jordan Jenkins, Kentridge, 9.7

3. Shalyse Smith, Bellarmine, 9.0

Assists

1. Ashlee Maldonado, Sunnyside, 5.0

2. Sam Fatkin, Glacier Peak, 6.5

3. Jamie Loera, Moses Lake, 5.5

Steals

1. Madeline Garcia, Bellarmine Prep, 2.3

2. Jessica Mendoza, Sunnyside, 2.0

3. Jamie Loera, Moses Lake, 3.0

Blocks

1. Ciara Gatpatan, Bellarmine, 2.3

2. Jordyn Jenkins, Kentridge, 2.0

3. Lacie Hull, Central Valley, 3.0　　

3A BOYS

FIRST TEAM

MVP: Michael Porter Jr, Nathan Hale

Jaylen Nowell, Garfield

Kevin Porter Jr., Rainier Beach

Nate Pryor, West Seattle

P.J. Fuller, Nathan Hale

SECOND TEAM

Trevante Anderson, Lincoln

Emmitt Matthews Jr., Wilson

Yusuf Mohamed, West Seattle

A.J. Martinka, Stanwood

Collin Welp, Seattle Prep

Daejon Davis, Garfield

PER-GAME TOTALS

Points

1. Michael Porter, Jr., Nathan Hale, 30.0*

2. Kevin Porter, Rainier Beach, 23.0

3. Emmitt Matthews, Jr., Wilson, 21.3

*Broke 3A tournament record with 90 total points (previously held by Ahmaad Rorie, Lincoln, 2013; Isiah Brown, Lakeside, 2015)

Rebounds

1. Michael Porter, Jr., Nathan Hale, 15.0*

2. Kevin Porter, Rainier Beach, 9.3

3. AJ Martinka, Stanwood, 7.7

*Broke 3A tournament record with 45 total rebounds (previously held by Jacob Lampkin, O’Dea, 2014)

Assists

1. Londrell Hamilton, Wilson, 3.7

2. Jontay Porter, Nathan Hale, 3.0

2. Kahlil Shabazz, Rainier Beach, 3.0

3. Edward Turner, Garfield, 2.3

3. Tre'Var Holland, Nathan Hale, 2.3

Steals

1. Nate Kummer, Stanwood, 3.0

2. TiJon Rodde, Rainier Beach, 2.3

3. Freddie Roberson, Rainier Beach, 2.0

3. Khalil Shabazz, Rainier Beach, 2.0

3. Michael Porter, Jr., Nathan Hale, 2.0

3. Cameron Plautz, Stanwood, 2.0

Blocked Shots

1. Philip Pepple, Shoreline, 7.0

2. Michael Porter, Jr., Nathan Hale, 2.3

3. Jontay Porter, Nathan Hale, 2.0

3. Kevin Porter, Rainier Beach, 2.0　　

3A GIRLS

FIRST TEAM

MVP: Anna Luce, Mercer Island

Jadyn Bush, Bishop Blanchet

Morticia McCall, Lincoln

Oumou Toure, Kamiakin

Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood

SECOND TEAM

Kailee Yan, Mercer Island

Kyra Beckman, Snohomish

Kaprice Boston, Lynnwood

Katie Brandvold, Snohomish

Jillese Bush, Bishop Blanchet

PER-GAME TOTALS

Points

1. Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood, 22.3

2. Anna Luce, Mercer Island, 21.5

3. Oumou Toure, Kamiakin, 25.7

Rebounds

1. Anna Luce, Mercer Island, 11.5

2. Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood, 　8.5

3. Morticia Mccall, Lincoln, 8.0

Assists

1. Claire Mansfield, Mercer Island, 6.0

2. Reilly Walsh, Lynnwood, 3.0

2. Kaprice Boston, Lynnwood, 3.0

3. Katie Merrywell, Bishop Blanchet, 3.3

Steals

1. Jessie Stenberg, Mercer Island, 4.0

2. Oumou Toure, Kamiakin, 3.3

3. Anna Luce, Mercer Island, 2.5

Blocks

1. Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood, 3.0

2. Anna Luce, Mercer Island, 2.3

2. Oumou Toure, Kamiakin, 2.3

3. Kyra Beckman, Snohomish, 2.0

