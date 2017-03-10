Prep roundup: Four Todd Beamer pitchers combine on a no-hitter against Curtis

Baseball
Top performers: Cameron Naden, Tyler Hoeft, Nate Clow and Ayden Adams, Todd Beamer
The four pitchers combined on a no-hitter against Curtis High School.
Todd Beamer 2, Curtis 0: Coach Chane Elliott has to thank the baseball gods. After weeks of heavy rain, his Titans came out fierce against the Vikings.
And it started and ended with Nate Clow.
“We’re lucky to have a player like him play right away,” Elliott said. “He works his tail off, and he deserves to be here.”
Clow, a freshman, smacked a double as one of three hits by the Titans. And he closed out the no-hitter by pitching in the seventh inning.
Starter Cameron Naden threw three innings and had six strikeouts for Todd Beamer.
Auburn Mountainview 11, White River 2: Michael Kramer was on fire for the Lions as he went 4 for 4, hit a home run and knocked in five runs.
Nate Weeldreyer hit a double and drove in three runs for Auburn Mountainview.
For the Hornets, Garrett Bond hit a double and drove in a run.
Boys soccer
Central Kitsap 1, North Thurston 0: It was a defensive battle between the Cougars and Rams.
Neither team would yield until a goal on free kick in the 52nd minute by Central Kitsap’s Carter Stephens.
Goalkeeper John Rooney got the shutout.
“Both teams were pretty evenly matched, the only difference is that they got that free kick and our goalkeeper made a mistake,” said Rams coach Matt Herrera. “They have good defenders. There were a lot of good midfield battles.”
Gig Harbor 2, Capital 0: The Tides squeaked by the Cougars with goals from Chase Tovey and Trevin Snell.
Tovey scored in the first minute, and Snell scored his goal near the end of the match.
Joey Hugo and Winston Sappenfield combined on the shutout.
Girls tennis
Curtis 3, Wilson 2: The Vikings swept the doubles matches to secure the victory.
However, the Rams won in singles with Nora Riches defeating Emma Page and Sydney Salling beating Summer Rettig.
