High school basketball: Boys, girls senior all-state rosters, schedules

WIBCA SENIOR ALL-STATE GAMES
Game times
*All games Saturday, March 18, at Mountlake Terrace High School (general admission, $10)
2 p.m.: Team 1B vs. Team 2B
4 p.m.: team 1A vs. Team 2A
6 p.m.: team 3A vs. Team 4A
TEAM 4A
4A player of the year: Cameron Cranston, Union
Joey Bodoia, Bellarmine Prep
Malcolm Cola, Federal Way
Tanner Davis, Issaquah
Sindou Diallo, Curtis
Darius LuBom, Kentwood
Tyler Kurtz, Richland
Emilio Mancol, Kennedy Catholic
John Moore, Curtis
Ryan Rehkow, Central Valley
TEAM 3A
*3A player of the year: Nate Pryor, West Seattle
Aaron Nettles, Seattle Prep
Jaylen Nowell, Garfield
Andreas Brown, Shadle Park
Tanner Groves, Shadle Park
Drew Bryson, Arlington
A.J. Martinka, Stanwood
Damek Mitchell, Squalicum
Malcolm Roster-Butler, Shorecrest
Collin Welp, Seattle Prep
*Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr. was selected as WIBCA’s Mr. Basketball, but will not participate in Saturday’s all-state game
TEAM 2A
2A player of the year: Roberto Gittens, Foss
Will Burghartdt, Mark Morris
Jesse Keltner, Anacortes
Sean Kirk, Mountlake Terrace
Jordan Skipper-Brown, River Ridge
Jett Sobotta, Clarkston
Scott Blakney, Prosser
Donald Scott, Foss
Hodges Bailey, Centralia
Bryce Mulder, Woodland
TEAM 1A
Grant Balvanz, Mt. Baker
Trey Delp, Zillah
Nate Whitaker, Zillah
Jake Slade, Granger
J.R. Delagado, Warden
Jack Adams, Hoquiam
T.J. Bass, Mount Baker
Luke Wicks, King’s
Grant Rubbert, Lynden Christian
Owen Friend, Overlake
*King’s Corey Kispert was selected as WIBCA’s 1A player of the year, but will not participate in Saturday’s all-state game
TEAM 2B
2B player of the year: Luke Lovelady, Life Christian
Roberto Duenaz, Seattle Lutheran
Wyatt Stanley, Napavine
Tyler Haas, Liberty of Spangle
C.J. Kovacs, Life Christian
Edger Najera, Brewster
Wesley Abrams, White Swan
Tanner Rigdon, Adna
Yahola Gower, Chief Leschi
Josh Meyer, Seattle Lutheran
TEAM 1B
1B player of the year: Trazil Lane, Lummi Nation
Kenrick Doherty, Neah Bay
Bailey Moss, Chief Kitsap
Zach Cain, Taholah
Jimmy Archer, Rainier Christian
Jason Axtell, Yakima Tribal
Cedric Bowen, Wellpinit
Charlie Hunt, Almira-Coulee/Hartline
Grant Kinzer, Colton
Dontae Johnson, Muckleshoot
WSGBCA SENIOR ALL-STATE GAMES
Game times:
*all games are Saturday, March 18, at King’s High School (general admission, $10)
2 p.m.: Team 1B vs. Team 2B
4 p.m.: Team 1A vs. Team 2A
6 p.m.: Team 3A vs. Team 4A
TEAM 4A
Darion Brown, Todd Beamer
Elly Teske, West Valley
Emilee Maldonado, Sunnyside
Gabrielle Whalen, Woodinville
Kayla Watkins, Glacier Peak
Keyonna Jones, Bothell
Makenzi Williams, Auburn Riverside
Paisley Johnson, Glacier Peak
Sammy Fatkin, Glacier Peak
Taya Corosdale, Bothell
Coach: Bob Sandall, Kentridge
*4A player of the year will be announced af halftime of all-state game
TEAM 3A
Anna Luce, Mercer Island
Jaidyn Lyman, Mt. Spokane
Josie Matz, Wilson
Juanita Agosto, Garfield
Kallin Spiller, Lakeside of Seattle
Kaprice Boston, Lynnwood
Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood
Nirae Petty, Rainier Beach
Rachel Francisco, Holy Names
Tea Adams, Juanita
Vanessa Higgins, Stadium
Coach: Gillian d’Hondt, Mercer Island
*3A player of the year will be announced af halftime of all-state game
TEAM 2A
Adriell Willis, Selah
Alexius Foster, Franklin Pierce
Brandy Smith, Burlington-Edison
Emma Duff, Black Hills
Kaileigh Dietrich-Denton, East Valley of Yakima
Kendall Bird, White River
Lexie Strasser, W.F. West
Mieke Van Ess, Cedarcrest
Nizhoni Wheeler, Port Angeles
Promise Taylor, Sammamish
Nizhoni Wheeler, Port Angeles
Elle Burland, East Valley of Spokane
Coach: Chris Gibson, White River
*2A player of the year will be announced af halftime of all-state game
TEAM 1A
Abbie Johnson, Cashmere
Hannah Echelbarger, King’s
Jill Townsend, Okanogan
Jordyn Boesel, Okanogan
Megan Drake, South Whidbey
Rachel Berg, Bellevue Christian
Sydnee Mongeon, Cashmere
Taylor Turner, Columbia of Burbank
Trista Takes-Enemy, Zillah
Coach: Brady Bomber, Lynden Christian
*1A player of the year will be announced af halftime of all-state game
TEAM 2B
Christine Denny, Liberty of Spangle
Devanie Kleemeyer, Adna
Hailey Higashi, St. George’s
Jaycelyn Kuipers, Concrete
Kaelyn Shipley, Kalama
Kenya Lorton, Adna
Madison Abbott, Davenport
Nakiya Edwards, La Conner
Parker Esary, Kalama
Peyton Souvenir, Wahkiakum
Coach: Brynan Shipley, Kalama
*2B player of the year will be announced af halftime of all-state game
TEAM 1B
Ellie Chapman, Naselle
Kacey Halbert, Pomeroy
Kendyl Druffel, Colton
Kristen Broersma, Sunnyside Christian
Lily Beckwith, Republic
Meghan Devorak, Colton
Michelle Vanslyke, Republic
Shania Graham, Republic
T’Mesh Mills, Yakama Tribal
Coach: Ken Lindgren, Oakesdale
*1B player of the year will be announced af halftime of all-state game
