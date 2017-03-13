High School Sports

March 13, 2017 6:24 PM

High school basketball: Boys, girls senior all-state rosters, schedules

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

WIBCA SENIOR ALL-STATE GAMES

Game times

*All games Saturday, March 18, at Mountlake Terrace High School (general admission, $10)

2 p.m.: Team 1B vs. Team 2B

4 p.m.: team 1A vs. Team 2A

6 p.m.: team 3A vs. Team 4A

TEAM 4A

4A player of the year: Cameron Cranston, Union

Joey Bodoia, Bellarmine Prep

Malcolm Cola, Federal Way

Tanner Davis, Issaquah

Sindou Diallo, Curtis

Darius LuBom, Kentwood

Tyler Kurtz, Richland

Emilio Mancol, Kennedy Catholic

John Moore, Curtis

Ryan Rehkow, Central Valley

TEAM 3A

*3A player of the year: Nate Pryor, West Seattle

Aaron Nettles, Seattle Prep

Jaylen Nowell, Garfield

Andreas Brown, Shadle Park

Tanner Groves, Shadle Park

Drew Bryson, Arlington

A.J. Martinka, Stanwood

Damek Mitchell, Squalicum

Malcolm Roster-Butler, Shorecrest

Collin Welp, Seattle Prep

*Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr. was selected as WIBCA’s Mr. Basketball, but will not participate in Saturday’s all-state game

TEAM 2A

2A player of the year: Roberto Gittens, Foss

Will Burghartdt, Mark Morris

Jesse Keltner, Anacortes

Sean Kirk, Mountlake Terrace

Jordan Skipper-Brown, River Ridge

Jett Sobotta, Clarkston

Scott Blakney, Prosser

Donald Scott, Foss

Hodges Bailey, Centralia

Bryce Mulder, Woodland

TEAM 1A

Grant Balvanz, Mt. Baker

Trey Delp, Zillah

Nate Whitaker, Zillah

Jake Slade, Granger

J.R. Delagado, Warden

Jack Adams, Hoquiam

T.J. Bass, Mount Baker

Luke Wicks, King’s

Grant Rubbert, Lynden Christian

Owen Friend, Overlake

*King’s Corey Kispert was selected as WIBCA’s 1A player of the year, but will not participate in Saturday’s all-state game

TEAM 2B

2B player of the year: Luke Lovelady, Life Christian

Roberto Duenaz, Seattle Lutheran

Wyatt Stanley, Napavine

Tyler Haas, Liberty of Spangle

C.J. Kovacs, Life Christian

Edger Najera, Brewster

Wesley Abrams, White Swan

Tanner Rigdon, Adna

Yahola Gower, Chief Leschi

Josh Meyer, Seattle Lutheran

TEAM 1B

1B player of the year: Trazil Lane, Lummi Nation

Kenrick Doherty, Neah Bay

Bailey Moss, Chief Kitsap

Zach Cain, Taholah

Jimmy Archer, Rainier Christian

Jason Axtell, Yakima Tribal

Cedric Bowen, Wellpinit

Charlie Hunt, Almira-Coulee/Hartline

Grant Kinzer, Colton

Dontae Johnson, Muckleshoot

WSGBCA SENIOR ALL-STATE GAMES

Game times:

*all games are Saturday, March 18, at King’s High School (general admission, $10)

2 p.m.: Team 1B vs. Team 2B

4 p.m.: Team 1A vs. Team 2A

6 p.m.: Team 3A vs. Team 4A

TEAM 4A

Darion Brown, Todd Beamer

Elly Teske, West Valley

Emilee Maldonado, Sunnyside

Gabrielle Whalen, Woodinville

Kayla Watkins, Glacier Peak

Keyonna Jones, Bothell

Makenzi Williams, Auburn Riverside

Paisley Johnson, Glacier Peak

Sammy Fatkin, Glacier Peak

Taya Corosdale, Bothell

Coach: Bob Sandall, Kentridge

*4A player of the year will be announced af halftime of all-state game

TEAM 3A

Anna Luce, Mercer Island

Jaidyn Lyman, Mt. Spokane

Josie Matz, Wilson

Juanita Agosto, Garfield

Kallin Spiller, Lakeside of Seattle

Kaprice Boston, Lynnwood

Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood

Nirae Petty, Rainier Beach

Rachel Francisco, Holy Names

Tea Adams, Juanita

Vanessa Higgins, Stadium

Coach: Gillian d’Hondt, Mercer Island

*3A player of the year will be announced af halftime of all-state game

TEAM 2A

Adriell Willis, Selah

Alexius Foster, Franklin Pierce

Brandy Smith, Burlington-Edison

Emma Duff, Black Hills

Kaileigh Dietrich-Denton, East Valley of Yakima

Kendall Bird, White River

Lexie Strasser, W.F. West

Mieke Van Ess, Cedarcrest

Nizhoni Wheeler, Port Angeles

Promise Taylor, Sammamish

Nizhoni Wheeler, Port Angeles

Elle Burland, East Valley of Spokane

Coach: Chris Gibson, White River

*2A player of the year will be announced af halftime of all-state game

TEAM 1A

Abbie Johnson, Cashmere

Hannah Echelbarger, King’s

Jill Townsend, Okanogan

Jordyn Boesel, Okanogan

Megan Drake, South Whidbey

Rachel Berg, Bellevue Christian

Sydnee Mongeon, Cashmere

Taylor Turner, Columbia of Burbank

Trista Takes-Enemy, Zillah

Coach: Brady Bomber, Lynden Christian

*1A player of the year will be announced af halftime of all-state game

TEAM 2B

Christine Denny, Liberty of Spangle

Devanie Kleemeyer, Adna

Hailey Higashi, St. George’s

Jaycelyn Kuipers, Concrete

Kaelyn Shipley, Kalama

Kenya Lorton, Adna

Madison Abbott, Davenport

Nakiya Edwards, La Conner

Parker Esary, Kalama

Peyton Souvenir, Wahkiakum

Coach: Brynan Shipley, Kalama

*2B player of the year will be announced af halftime of all-state game

TEAM 1B

Ellie Chapman, Naselle

Kacey Halbert, Pomeroy

Kendyl Druffel, Colton

Kristen Broersma, Sunnyside Christian

Lily Beckwith, Republic

Meghan Devorak, Colton

Michelle Vanslyke, Republic

Shania Graham, Republic

T’Mesh Mills, Yakama Tribal

Coach: Ken Lindgren, Oakesdale

*1B player of the year will be announced af halftime of all-state game

