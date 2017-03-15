Prep roundup: Praven’s pitching lifts Federal Way over Puyallup in district-title rematch

BASEBALL
Top performer: Tyler Praven, Federal Way
5 IP, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 Ks, 0 BB — in 10-3 win over Puyallup
Federal Way 10, Puyallup 3: Calvin Turchin amd Mark Wright each had three hits as the Eagles cruised past the Vikings in a nonleague game.
Puyallup cut Federal Way’s lead to 4-1 in the fifth inning before the Eagles tacked on three more runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
It was some revenge for Federal Way, which lost to Puyallup in last year’s 4A West Central District title game.
Tyler Praven earned the win with no earned runs allowed in five innings with no walks and five strikeouts. Federal Way’s Mark Wright was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Calvin Turchin was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs.
Olympia 8, Timberline 1: The Bears built a seven-run lead by the end of the second inning and cruised from there.
Olympia coach Steve Roth was most impressed with Olympia committing just one error.
“One error in high school is a pretty sharp game,” Roth said. “We played all facets pretty well.”
Brendan Nee drove in 3 runs for Olympia and Scott Gunther was 2-for-4 with a double, while Jared Manning was 2-for-3 with an RBI.
Franklin Pierce 11, Lincoln 1 (5): Taylor Myers and Connor Delano combined to go 7-for-4 at the plate as the Cardinals cruised past the Abes.
Franklin Pierce built a five-run lead after the first inning.
“It’s a good one to get out of the shoot,” said Franklin Pierce coach Nick Aloisio. “It’s nice to see a game like that the first game of the season.”
Myers was 4-for-4 with three RBIs and Connor Delano was 3-for-3 with four runs scored.
Ben Wheelock earned the win for the Cardinals with eight strikeouts and allowed one hit.
“Ben looked real good,” Aloisio said. “Only threw 73 pitches.”
Black Hills 7, North Mason 4: The Wolves hung on to a win against the Bulldogs behind the strong combo performance of Black Hills’ Loveless brothers.
Ethan Loveless was 2-for-2 with a triple and three RBIs and Zach Loveless also had a triple, driving in two runs.
“Ethan was definitely a big part of it,” Black Hills coach Todd Venable said. “His brother Zach was making his varsity debut and had an RBI triple in his first at bat.”
Ethan pitched five innings to get the save for the team as his brother Zach was catching behind the plate.
“Ethan started off playing left field for us and came to the mound to finish it off for us,” said Venable. “We were short on pitching coming into this game, and he gave us five good innings, giving us a chance.”
Ashton Perry earned the win after the Wolves added to a 4-3 lead with three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
SOFTBALL
Top performer: Danika Dennis, Tahoma
7 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 11 K; 2-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI — in 5-1 win over Todd Beamer
Tahoma 5, Todd Beamer 1: Danika Dennis earned the complete-game victory on the mound and drove home the go-ahead runs in the bottom of the fifth.
That was enough to lift the Bears over the Titans in the nonleague win.
Dennis drove home two runs with her double down the third-base line in the bottom of the fifth to give Tahoma a 3-1 lead and Claire Phillips followed with a two-run home run.
BOYS SOCCER
Top performer: Ethan Carlson, Puyallup
2 goals, 1 assist — in 3-0 win over Curtis
Puyallup 3, Curtis 0: Ethan Carlson scored two goals an assisted on another as the Vikings of Puyallup earned the shutout win over the Vikings of Curtis.
Carlson put Puyallup on the scoreboard with his goal in the 28th minute. he then assisted on a goal in the second half to Dylan Lee and added one more unassisted later to add an insurance goal.
It was the season opener for both teams.
Mount Rainier 1, Jefferson 0: The Rams shutout the Raiders and Michael Fikadu’s 36th-minute goal was the difference.
Todd Beamer 1, Tahoma 0: Jacob Allen scored the deciding goal in the 65th minute as the Titans earned the shutout win over the Bears.

