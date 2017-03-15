Give a ride home or leave kids in the cold? Lincoln wrestling coach’s decision got him fired

It seemed harmless enough – an athlete needed a ride home and Greg Ford Jr. wanted to help.
But now Ford is fighting to keep his job as the Lincoln High School wrestling coach.
Ford was informed that he failed to follow school district protocol on boundary invasion when he would occasionally provide rides home after wrestling practices, or rides to early Saturday morning wrestling tournaments.
So he received a letter March 2 recommending he be terminated from his position – despite leading the Lincoln wrestling program to success it hasn’t seen in 20 years.
“I’m basically being punished for having a heart,” Ford said. “For helping kids when they needed it.”
An online petition demanding Ford’s coaching contract be renewed had garnered almost 800 supporters as of Wednesday morning.
But it all started with giving one of his wrestlers a ride home.
Jeremias Sandoval lives out of the Lincoln school district, about three miles away, and would walk to school most mornings from his aunt’s house. Sandoval’s aunt asked if Ford would be able to give the wrestler a ride home after practices or tournaments.
Ford lived close by. So with the consent of Sandoval’s guardian, he figured he was in the clear.
But school district policy prohibits staff from giving a student a ride alone in a vehicle in a non-emergency situation. Ford, like all coaches, has learned this during his annual boundary invasion training.
Coaches giving athletes a ride home is certainly not unprecedented. It’s actually quite common. But Ford’s mistake was not receiving pre-approval from a school administrator. He thought parental consent was enough.
But he said he never imagined this could cost him his job.
“I looked at it like it was harmless because the parent had called me and asked if I could do this,” Ford said. “I never figured something like this would happen to me because the parent was always in the loop.”
The investigation began following an article in The News Tribune highlighting the wrestling program’s turnaround.
Lincoln’s J.J. Dixon won a state wrestling title this year – Lincoln’s first individual state champion since K.C. Walsh in 2002. And Lincoln placed seventh as a team – its highest team finish since taking fifth in 1997.
Ford spoke ahead of the article about the team’s chemistry – how wrestlers would occasionally visit his house, playing video games there, watching wrestling documentaries, reviewing film from matches and sometimes sleeping over the night before tournaments.
But that’s also against district policy as it can create an appearance of impropriety. Ford needed to have contacted a Lincoln administrator – even though he had parental consent.
About 25 wrestling parents attended a meeting at Ford’s house Sunday evening.
“How do they think my son got to (Ford’s) house?” said Harold Willsey, the father of wrestler Will Willsey. “He doesn’t drive, he’s not walking there. I drove him there.”
The district’s boundary invasion policy is designed to protect schools and coaches against rumors and accusations.
It also protects students.
Some of the more recent examples of extreme boundary invasion – a former Stadium security guard was sentenced March 15 to four years in prison after he admitted having sex with three students between 2010 and 2012; a band teacher quit after allegations surfaced in 2012 that he had sex with a female student during the 2009-10 school year; and former Lincoln teacher Meredith Powell was sentenced to six months in jail in 2014 for having sex with two of her underage students and sexting a third.
Ford’s father, Greg Ford Sr., coached at Timberline before he was fired for having sex with a 17-year-old student in 1991.
But Ford Jr. has never been accused of crossing sexual boundaries. Some of the Lincoln wrestling parents were distraught over four of the team’s wrestlers being taken out of class during the investigation and asked if Ford Jr. had ever touched them sexually.
Ford said it’s unfair that he was never given an opportunity to correct his mistake.
“I wasn’t given a chance to right my wrongs,” Ford said.
Ed Lacross coached Lincoln wrestling before Ford took over for him four years ago. He said he would occasionally give his wrestlers rides home, as well.
“The thing is, a lot of these kids don’t end up having transportation,” Lacross said. “I tried to get as many kids as possible to get rides from other parents that were there or there were other times kids just weren’t going to get a ride. I tried to use my discretion and be as careful as possible, but I’m not going to leave kids out in the dark and pouring down rain.
“When I got into coaching, I felt that if I ever got in trouble for doing what was right for kids, then fire me, and I don’t want the job.”
He said the parents of one wrestler complained about Lacross providing a ride home, which led to a reprimand from the school district.
“Basically, don’t ever do that again,” Lacross said.
But he wasn’t fired.
“This feels like an excessive punishment,” Lacross said. “They should have gave (Ford) and opportunity – even though he should have known better – to correct the situation.”
Ford was among 10 coaches included in a Jan. 18 email from assistant principal Logic Amen reminding them about a boundary invasion training session they were required to attend in August and attached a slide about examples of boundary invasions – including giving a student a ride in a staff member’s personal vehicle.
But Amen also wrote that the school has paperwork that would allow students to be transported by coaching staff.
Ford followed up with an email 23 minutes later asking how he could get that paperwork “since I have had parents call me and ask to transport (their) kids. I want to be by the book.”
Amen responded two days later asking for time to locate it. But Ford said Amen never followed up.
An agreement between the Tacoma School District and the Tacoma Coaches and Extracurricular Leaders Association states that a process of progressive discipline will be used – including oral warning, written reprimand or suspension. Though it also states that the extent of any disciplinary action will be in keeping with the seriousness of the infraction.
And it’s an emotional issue for Ford. Elijah Crawford was a senior co-captain on his wrestling team before he was shot and killed while sitting in a parked car on Nov. 2, 2015.
“It really saddened a lot of people, especially in the wrestling program,” Ford said. “And there are a lot of wrestlers who live in that area where he was shot. We don’t want to say Tacoma is that bad, but there is a lot that can happen walking home from a wrestling practice when it’s dark and getting late.
“In the meeting I had with (human resources) and administrators, I said, ‘I understand that you guys also want to protect me if someone were to say anything against me and it could really make me look bad and the school look bad. I get that. But what you’re asking me to do is turn my back on kids – and I’m being punished for having a heart.’”
