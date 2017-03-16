Prep roundup: Cameron Naden’s strong pitching performance leads Todd Beamer past Federal Way

BASEBALL
Top performer: Cameron Naden, Todd Beamer
6IP, 8K, 3H, 1R in 11-5 win over Federal Way
Todd Beamer 11, Federal Way 5 (8 innings): Cameron Naden led the Titans to a victory over the rival Eagles on Thursday, pitching six innings and getting eight strikeouts while allowing only three hits.
“With being rained out yesterday, coming out with a win like that was a big start,” Todd Beamer coach Shane Elliott said.
The game went an extra inning after Federal Way rallied in the seventh inning to score all of its runs.
The comeback came after Todd Beamer’s Nate Clow hit a three-run homer in the top of the seventh. Clow finished with four RBIs.
Spanaway Lake 5, River Ridge 5: In a game that was called due to darkness, the Sentinels and Hawks could not determine a winner despite an early lead by River Ridge.
“It was a little frustrating because we did blow a 5-0 lead,” River Ridge coach Chad Arko said. “They did a great job battling back.”
Going into the sixth inning, Spanaway Lake was down by five runs. However, the Sentinels managed to score four runs in the sixth and one in the seventh.
“They ended up making a line-drive catch to end the seventh inning when we had a runner on third,” Arko said. “They made a lot of good plays.”
SOFTBALL
Top performer: Carmen Miller, Spanaway Lake
6IP, 13K, 2-4, 2B, 1 RBI in 8-6 win over Graham-Kapowsin
Orting 13, Fife 7: Off a strong performance by Morgan Hand, who was 3 for 4 with a home run and three RBIs, Orting overwhelmed Fife on Thursday.
“It’s early in the season, so you’re trying to get our pitching caught up,” Orting coach Tyler Polly said. “Our pitching was working really well, and we got good pitches to hit.”
Spanaway Lake 8, Graham-Kapowsin 6: Carmen Miller was on fire from the mound, throwing for six innings and getting 13 strikeouts for Spanaway Lake.
“My pitcher was phenomenal,” Spanaway Lake coach Ken Leise said. “It was a good game.”
Miller went 2 for 4 with a pair of doubles and an RBI.
BOYS SOCCER
Wilson 2, Spanaway Lake 0: Spanaway Lake came up empty and couldn’t score against the Rams, who managed to hold on for a win Thursday in their first game of the season.
“You could tell it was our first game,” Wilson coach Craig Vincent said, “I think we did some of the stuff we’ve been working on, but we probably need to spend the next week continuing to work on what we’ve been working on.”
Scorers for Wilson were Nick Rhode, in the 24th minute, and Ethan Streun, in the 53rd minute.
