Prep roundup: Cameron Naden’s strong pitching performance leads Todd Beamer past Federal Way

2:42 In the next Pierce County election, you’ll vote with ovals instead of arrows Pause

1:35 Deputy shoots, kills man outside Fife motel

2:16 As the water level rises, so does the cost of living on the coast

2:25 University Place explains drastic Grandview Drive tree trimming

0:42 Lorenzo Romar reflects on difficult season at Washington

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

2:07 Olympic silver medalist Travis Stevens is welcomed home in Lakewood

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line