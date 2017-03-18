Prep roundup: Tallon Yerbury powers Puyallup past Eastside Catholic, 7-0

Baseball
Top performer: Tallon Yerbury, Puyallup
Went 2 for 3 with a triple and drove in two runs in a 7-0 win over Eastside Catholic.
Puyallup 7, Eastside Catholic 0: The Vikings jumped out to an early lead against the Crusaders and didn’t look back.
Led by Tallon Yerbury’s 2-for-3 day, Puyallup had no shortage of offense. One of Yerbury’s hits was a triple, and he drove in two runs. Zack Larson also hit a triple and went 2 for 4 and drove in two runs.
And Puyallup’s Ryan Teague went 1 for 2 and drove in a pair of runs.
Bonney Lake 14, Union 10: An explosive sixth inning gave the Panthers new life and the win over the visiting Titans.
Bonney Lake’s Adam Fashel went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs. He also scored two runs.
Teammates Robby Pogue and Matthew Gretler drove in runs with doubles of their own.
The Titans were led by Christian Brick, who went 2 for 4 and drove in three runs.
Timberline 4, Curtis 2: The Vikings’ comeback fell short after they scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Jude Rowley went 1 for 3 and drove in a run for Curtis.
Auburn Mountainview 8, West Seattle 3: The Lions lost their lead in the fourth inning, but came roaring back in the final three innings.
Auburn Mountainview’s Conner Kilcup went 2 for 2 and drove in two runs, while Hayden Byorick went 1 for 3 and had two RBIs as well. Chris Sinclair went 1 for 2 with a double for the Lions.
Rogers 8, Kentwood 6: Jorge Lopez got it done from both ends as he helped lead the Rams over the Conquerors.
Lopez went 2 for 4, hitting a double and knocking in two runs. He earned the win on the mound, yielding two runs through the first five innings. Alex Boyd hit a solo homer for the Rams.
Tre’Sean Steele tripled and drove in two runs for Kentwood.
Ridgefield 8, Washington 6: The Patriots’ rally fell short in the seventh inning.
Kyle Bastrom hit two triples for the Patriots, driving in three runs.
Kevin Miser was 3 for 3 for Ridgefield with a double and two RBIs.
Softball
Top performer: Autumn Murphy, Puyallup
Went 2 for 2 with a triple and a home run, and drove in four runs in a 16-3 win over Gig Harbor.
Puyallup 16, Gig Harbor 3: The Vikings cruised to an easy victory over the Tides thanks to Autumn Murphy owning the plate.
Murphy went 2 for 2 with a triple and a home run, and she had four RBIs.
Maddie Besaw hit a three-run homer and Destine Conerly hit a solo shot for Puyallup.
Adelaide Werner knocked a two-run homer for Gig Harbor.
Yelm 6, Puyallup 2: Despite Natalie Joyner going 3 for 3 with a triple, the Vikings fell short against the Tornados.
MacKinzee Moore drove in two runs for Yelm, and Ally Choate tripled.
Puyallup’s Sophia Bjerk went 2 for 4 and drove in a run.
Battle Ground 10, Gig Harbor 8: The Tides came up short against the Tigers, but it wasn’t due to a lack of offense.
Gig Harbor’s Lauren Forseth belted a hit every time she came to bat, going 4 for 4, including a double and a home run. She drove in two runs.
Maddie Mae Mailch went 3 for 4 for the Tides and hit a solo homer, while Bailey Werner drove in two runs by going 2 for 4 with a double.
