Mercer Island’s Anna Luce earns state’s ‘Ms. Basketball’; White River’s Kendall Bird is 2A state MVP

Make that another accolade for White River High School’s Kendall Bird.
How does Class 2A state player of the year sound?
Bird was honored as the Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s 2A MVP for her stellar senior season — which included setting White River’s career scoring record, finishing with 1,934 points.
The University of San Diego signee helped the Hornets to a sixth-place trophy in the state tournament after also earning The News Tribune’s All-Area player of the year.
The WSGBCA also selected Kentridge coach Bob Sandall as the 4A coach of the year. He coached the Chargers to their first girls basketball state title in school history.
Mercer Island’s Anna Luce earned its “Ms. Basketball” as the top player in the state, regardless of classification. Luce was also the TNT all-state girls basketball player of the year.
Glacier Peak’s Paisley Johnson (a BYU signee) was the 4A player of the year, Lynnwood’s Kelsey Rogers earned 3A player of the year, Okanogan’s Jill Townsend (a Gonzaga signee) was the 1A player of the year, Wahkiakum’s Peyton Souvenir was the 2B player of the year and Republic’s Shania Graham earned 1B player of the year.
Bird averaged 23 points, 12.2 rebounds and 3.3 blocks per game for the Hornets this season.
Washington State Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State Team
Ms. Basketball
Anna Luce, Mercer Island
1B player of the year — Shania Graham, Republic
2B player of the year — Peyton Souvenir, Wahkiakum
1A player of the year — Jill Townsend, Okanogan
2A player of the year — Kendall Bird, White River
3A player of the year — Kelsey Rogers, Lynnwood
4A player of the year — Paisley Johnson, Glacier Peak
WSGBCA Coaches of the Year
1B coach of the year — Mike Correia, Almira/Coulee-Hartline
2B coach of the year — Stacia Soliday, Davenport
1A coach of the year — Andy Affholter, Granger
2A coach of the year — Brett McCleod, Burlington-Edison
3A coach of the year — Gillian d'Hondt, Mercer Island
4A coach of the year — Bob Sandall, Kentridge
