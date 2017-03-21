High school sports roundup for March 21, 2017

BASEBALL
Top Performer: Jaycee Miller, Black Hills (2-3, 2B, 3RBI in 10-8 win over Tenino)
Black Hills 10, Tenino 8: The Wolves battled back in a game with two big innings to secure a narrow win over the Beavers.
“First time through the lineup they were pretty tough,” Black Hills coach Todd Venable said. “They jumped out five to zero.”
Tenino scored those five runs in the second inning and Black Hills got four in the fourth to get within one.
“Soon as we had a rally, they came back to get three right away to make it eight to four,” Venable said.
This left Black Hills with two at bats to make a big comeback, which they did in stunning fashion.
“In the sixth inning the dugout came alive and the hits kept coming,” Venable said. “When we scored our six runs in the sixth inning it was six consecutive batters that scored.”
“I wish I had that magic bottled up,” Venable said.
Leading the way for Black Hills was Jaycee Miller who went 2 for 3 with 3 RBIs.
The Wolves will play at home next against the North Thurston Rams on Friday at 4:30 p.m.
River Ridge 8, Steilacoom 0: Jeter Larson’s arm was on fire in a complete-game shutout that saw the Hawks outplay the Sentinels.
“Jeter was throwing a gem on the mound,” River Ridge coach Chad Arko said. “We’ve got an experienced group of kids.”
Larson only allowed four hits as he pitched all seven innings and had nine strikeouts.
“We just put the ball in play and made things happen,” Arko said. “I was pretty happy with our performance today especially on the mound.”
Zach Carter went 3 for 4 with one RBI and Brayden Anderson went 1 for 2 with two RBIs for the team.
“We only had one strikeout offensively,” said Arko. This impressive performance ended with the Hawks getting nine hits in the game.
The Hawks will play next at the Orting Cardinals on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Franklin Pierce 11, Foss 0: Malik Rivera pitched a near perfect game for all five innings getting five strikeouts and only allowing two hits in Franklin Pierce’s decisive win over Foss.
“He did a really good job of shutting us down,” Foss coach Roy Young said. “He only walked one kid.”
The big hitters for the Cardinals were Mike Wells who went 2 for 3 with four runs and Paul Recardo who went 2 for 2 with two runs.
“They had 13 hits,” Young said. “It was close but in the second inning it fell apart.”
The second inning saw Franklin Pierce come out and score five runs to put themselves up seven to zero. From there, they would score 3 more runs.
The Cardinals will play at home next against the Lindbergh Eagles on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
FASTPITCH
Top Performer: Skyler Bodin, Olympia (3-4, HR, 2RBI, 1R in 11-4 win over Emerald Ridge)
Olympia 11, Emerald Ridge 4: Off a dominant second inning by Skylar Bodin at the plate, the Bears won out over the Jaguars in their opening game of the season.
“Emerald Ridge played three games in Eastern Washington this weekend,” Olympia coach Randy Edwards said. “This was our first game.”
The game was tied at one until the Bears blew the game open by scoring seven in the second inning off Bodin’s bat who got up twice in the inning with a home run.
“We were really getting the bat on the ball,” Edwards said.
Bodin ended up going 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs, Taylin Friend went 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs, and Hailey Lasmanis went 2 for 4 and 3 RBIs to round out the big hitters for Olympia.
Hitters of note for Emerald Ridge were Casey Finley, who went 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and Taylor Grasser, who went 2 for 4.
