Curtis’ Izaiah Fields blazes to school, meet sprint records at Viking Relays

If Izaiah Fields could set sprinting records in Saturday’s wind, rain and cold, just imagine where he could be at the end of the season.
The Curtis High School junior is just getting started.
In his first meet of the year, Fields broke Curtis’ 20-year-old record in the 100 — finishing in 10.73 seconds — and broke the 1971 Curtis Viking Relays meet record at Viking Stadium.
The school record was previously held by Terry Tharps, who ran a 10.75 in 1997 before heading to the University of Washington to play wide receiver. And Wilson’s Wilson Morris set the meet record 41 years ago at 10.79.
Fields’ 10.73 is currently the top mark in the state, according to athletic.net.
“Honestly, this means a lot,” Fields said. “I didn’t even know what the record was. It was going to be a goal eventually.”
The 31st Viking Relays did not disappoint.
South Kitsap won the combined boys and girls team title with 143 points to Curtis’ 118 and Lakes’ 111. South Kitsap also won the boys title with 77 points, edging Lakes’ 76 points, and Curtis tied with Shorecrest for the girls title with 74 points.
Curtis’ girls team has won at least a share of the meet team title for three consecutive years.
It’s an all-relays meet — meaning almost every event, including the throws, is a relay. It started in 1962 as the Daffodil Relays, died out after the 1981 season, came back in 1997 as the Tacoma Relay Championships and then became the Curtis Viking Relays in 2010.
South Kitsap’s top three girls shot put throwers — Emily Reeder (37 feet, 4 inches), Diane Olson (36-10) and Madison Easley (33-9) — combined to take the shot put relay title and set the 2011 meet record (held by Spanaway Lake) with a combined score of 107.11.
And Curtis’ girls 4x200 relay team of Abby Garlock, Alexis Ellis, Saudia Heard and Charissa Bacon ran a 1:45.78 to break Curtis’ own 2015 meet record of 1:45.86. Garlock, Ellis and Heard were all part of the former record.
Ellis wasn’t done there.
She soared in the triple jump for the top individual mark in the state at 39-06, which is also currently the No. 20 mark in the nation, according to dyestat.com. This came just over a month after jumping an indoor 41-5 at the Simplot Games in Pocatello, Idaho, to finish second behind Tara Davis of Agoura, California.
“I’m so excited about what’s to come,” said Ellis, a junior who had the No. 7 mark in the nation last year when she leaped 41-9.25 (the state sophomore record) at the Lake Washington Invite.
“I think just focusing on that event and taking the time out to go the extra mile — I’ll stay after practices to get everything done. This year I’m really going to focus on things I need to improve on so that I can have those big improvements come the big meets.”
She said she’s been contacted by the University of Florida, Miami and Stanford among other colleges. Ellis did not get to compete at the state championships last year because she scratched on each of her jumps at the 3A Narrows League meet.
She said that has been motivation for her this season.
“It impacted me a lot,” said Ellis, who next week will head to Austin, Texas, to compete in the Texas Relays. “It just motivated me to know this season is going to be a big one.”
Fields is heading to Texas, too.
He placed second in the 200 at the 4A state championships last year, but Curtis sprint coach Chris Paulson said he’s seen improved work ethic and focus this offseason.
“He’s taking the weight training a little more seriously than he has before,” said Paulson, who is also the school’s football coach. Fields played running back. “He’s so naturally gifted. But he’s working harder in practice.”
Fields’ fastest time in the 100 last year was 11.07.
“I improved a significant amount,” Fields said. “All the seniors were leaving and there was going to be no one in front of me. I wanted to push myself to become better.”
South Kitsap’s Nolan Van Amen entered Saturday’s meet with four 4A state titles (three in discus, one in shot put), and he took the top marks in the discus with a throw of 158-07 and the shot put 58-08.
He’s trying to become the first in state history to win four state discus titles.
“The main thing this year, I just want to have fun,” Van Amen said. “I’ve been putting a lot of pressure on myself in the past few years and I don’t think it has been constructive. I think if I just go out and have fun and do what I love to do, which is throw, then everything will be fine.”
31st CURTIS VIKING RELAYS
Combined team scores: 1. South Kitsap 143, 2. Curtis 118, 3. Lakes 111, 4. Shorecrest 104, 5. Lake Washington 78, 6. Peninsula 70, 7. Wilson 60, 8. Lincoln 52, 9. Thomas Jefferson 47, 10. Fife 42, 11. Tumwater 40, 12. Shelton 39, 13. Hazen 28, 14. Steilacoom 16, 15. Cascade Christian 6, 15. West Seattle 6.
BOYS RESULTS
Team scores: 1. South Kitsap 77, 2. Lakes 76, 3. Peninsula 48, 4. Curtis 44, 5. Wilson 38, 6. Shorecrest 30, 7. Shelton 29, 8. Lincoln 28, 8. Tumwater 28, 10. Lake Washington 26, 11. Thomas Jefferson 24, 12. Fife 14, 13. Steilacoom 12, 14. West Seattle 6.
100: Izaiah Fields (Curtis) 10.73
4x100 relay: Lakes (Zarrion Hill, Aamaree Harrington, Dorien Simon, Marquees Wade) 43.50
4x200 relay: Curtis (Marlon Jones, Sabian Bryant, Taj Moffett, Camren Ary) 1:33.47
4x400 relay: Lakes (Zarrion Hill, Joseph Lopez, Terrill Andrews, Aamaree Harrington) 3:31.36
Distance medley (1200, 400, 800): Wilson (Parker Stachler, Tevin Walker, Cameron Levine, Casey Bennett) 11:02.91
4x55 shuttle hurdle: Peninsula (Burke Griffin, Jacob Holtzclaw, Tanner McKinney, Levi Kroll) 34.57
1 mile: James Mwaura (Lincoln) 4:24.08
4x800: Shorecrest (Jason Sorg, Kent Scollard, Erik Luu, Macauley Franks) 8:36.85
800 sprint medley (100, 100, 200, 400): South Kitsap (Matthew Feriancek, David Wright, Izaijha Byrd, Jared Diehl) 1:39.53
Long jump: Cody Roe (Lakes) 20-07
Triple jump: Leighton Lanier (Cascade Christian) 41-06.25
Shot put: Nolan Van Amen (South Kitsap) 58-08
Discus: Nolan Van Amen (South Kitsap) 158-07
Javelin: Brandon Gockel (Lake Washington) 149-08
High jump: Christian Chance (Lakes) 6-0
Pole vault: Cody Simon (Shelton) 13-07
GIRLS RESULTS
Team scores: 1. Curtis 74, 1. Shorecrest 74, 3. South Kitsap 66, 4. Lake Washington 52, 5. Lakes 35, 6. Fife 28, 6. Hazen 28, 8. Lincoln 24, 9. Thomas Jefferson 23, 10. Peninsula 22, 10. Wilson 22, 12. Tumwater 12, 13. Shelton 10, 14. Cascade Christian 6, 15. Steilacoom 4.
100: Emily Rohrer (Fife) 12.58
4x100 relay: Shorecrest (Amanda Kagarabi, Ami Njadoe, Sydney Brandt, Gabby Lacson) 51.96
Distance medley (1200-400-800): South Kitsap (Kristina Ihlen, Mylie LaFountaine, Eugenia Palko, Eva Knowles) 13:19.80
4x200 relay: Curtis (Abby Garlock, Alexis Ellis, Saudia Heard, Charissa Bacon) 1:45.78
4x55 shuttle hurdle: Curtis (Michelle Jackson, Megan Cady, Charissa Bacon, Saudia Heard) 38.09
4x400 relay: Curtis (Abby Garlock, Saudia Heard, Alexis Ellis, Charissa Bacon) 4:10.92
1 mile: Claire Cocales (Lake Washington) 5:24.72
4x800: Shorecrest (Lillian Visser, Livia Glascock, Sophia Gamble, Lauren Block) 10:18.70
800 sprint medley (100, 100, 200, 400): Lake Washington (Taylor Welle, Lizzie Bensussen, Taryn Chisholm, Thayer Davis) 1:58.08
Long jump: Alexis Ellis (Curtis) 17-06
Triple jump: Alexis Ellis (Curtis) 39-06
Shot put: Emily Reeder (South Kitsap) 37-04
Discus: Courtney Morton (Fife) 113-06
Javelin: Zoe Williams (Thomas Jefferson) 98-11
High jump: Destiny Gray (Lakes) 5-02
Pole vault: Jenna Appleton (Thomas Jefferson) 10-0
