Watch: Curtis' Izaiah Fields sets records, South Kitsap takes team title at Viking Relays

Curtis' Izaiah Fields talks about setting the school and meet records in the 100 meter at the Curtis Relays, while Curtis' Alexis Ellis won the triple jump and long jump and Saudia Heard helped win the shuttle relay, 4x200 relay and 4x400 relay. South Kitsap's Nolan Van Amen talks about winning shot put and discus titles.