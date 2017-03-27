Tahoma sprinter Olivia Ribera commits to UW

Tahoma High School’s Olivia Ribera has committed to run track and field at the University of Washington.
Looking forward to being a Husky!! Blessed to say I've committed to run for UW pic.twitter.com/WljxVB9p8N— Olivia Ribera (@liv_ribera) March 27, 2017
Ribera holds Tahoma’s school records in the 100 (11.96) and the 200 (24.62) and combined with sisters Tierra, Alisha and Aliya Wilson to run the third-fastest 4x100 relay in state history last year at 47.13 seconds at the Pasco Invitational.
They went on to win the state title at Mount Tahoma in 47.20 seconds.
Ribera as a junior last season finished fifth in the 100 at the 4A state championships, fifth in the 200, and helped win state titles in the 4x100 and 4x200.
KENTWOOD COMMITS
Fresh off the Conquerors’ third state basketball championship, a pair of Kentwood boys basketball players verbally committed this weekend.
Guard Rayvaughn Bolton, a TNT second-team All-Area selection and three-year starter at guard, committed to Eastern Arizona College and 6-foot-5 forward Beau Roggenbach committed to Corban University, an NAIA school in Salem, Oregon.
Very Blessed To Announce That I Have Chosen To Continue My Academic And Basketball Career At Eastern Arizona College #GoMonsters pic.twitter.com/J2JU8F2Iuq— BOO (@BallislyfeBoo) March 25, 2017
Truly blessed and excited to announce I will continue my academic and basketball career at Corban University! pic.twitter.com/tIDiCnr62m— beau (@Beau_Roggenbach) March 27, 2017
Bolton was averaging 15.3 points, 4 assists and 3.5 rebounds entering the 4A state tournament and set the school records for career and single-game assists.
Roggenbach was a first-team all-state tournament selection, averaging 12.5 points, 6.3 rebounds in the four Tacoma Dome games.
