Prep roundup: Michael Kramer walk-off single completes AMV comeback

BASEBALL
Top Performer: Josiah Heimlich, Evergreen Lutheran (5-5, 2 2Bs, 3B, HR, 14 RBI, hit for cycle; 2 IP, 6 K’s, 0 H — In 25-0 win over Pope John Paul II).
Auburn Mountainview 4, Liberty of Issaquah 3: Michael Kramer’s walk-off single completed a three-run seventh-inning comeback for the Lions against Auburn Mountainview coach Glen Walker’s former team.
Alex McBee singled home the first run of the final inning on a bases-loaded line drive to centerfield to bring Kramer to the plate. With a 1-1 count, Nathan Schelling scored on a wild pitch and Hayden Byorick advanced to third before Kramer singled him home for the winning run.
Walker coached former two-time NL Cy Young winner Tim Lincecum at Liberty before taking over at Auburn Mountainview. The Lions’ one-run lead was wiped away when Liberty scored two runs in the top of the sixth inning and one more in the top of the seventh.
Kramer was 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs and Schelling was 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Nate Weeldreyer had pitched four scoreless innings, allowing two hits with five strikeouts before he was pulled.
Puyallup 8, South Kitsap 3: Two perennial baseball contenders in the Vikings and Wolves met in their first matchup since the 2014 4A state championship.
Puyallup jumped out to an early lead and kept building on it with the likes Carter Wallace and Tallon Yerbury hitting the ball well. Both managed two RBI a piece, where Wallace got his on two hits and Yerbury one.
The Wolves almost mounted a comeback in the sixth inning as Aaron Corso singled to drive in two of their three runs. But the Vikings shut down the Wolves and took the game in the end.
Curtis 3, Olympia 0: The Vikings caught a break and never looked back.
Curtis scored two runs early on a pair of Olympia errors and that’s all Jack Horn and Jack Owens needed to combine for the shutout.
Horn tossed six innings, allowing five hits and no runs with nine strikeouts before Robinson turned to the freshman Owens for the save.
“(Horn) was begging to get back out there — he’s a great competitor who has made some strides from sophomore to junior year,” Robinson said. “Now he’s our No. 1 pitcher. He pounds the strike zone.”
Owens allowed a walk, but otherwise escaped the seventh inning unscathed for Curtis (2-5; 2-2 4A SPSL).
And the Vikings caught a break against Olympia’s 6-foot-8 pitcher, Lower Columbia-signee Derek Downey.
Olympia’s right fielder misplayed a two-out fly ball in the bottom of the second inning, allowing Horn to score from second base and Curtis added one more run on another error to take a 2-0 lead.
Sam Abbott drove in one more insurance run in the fifth inning on a line-drive double to center field. He finished 2-for-2 at the plate.
Timberline 6, Capital 0: Tucker Stroup shut down the Cougars, finishing one out away from the shutout victory.
Stroup went 6 2/3 innings for the Blazers (5-2, 2-1), allowing no runs, two hits and he struck out 13 batters in the dominant performance against Capital, which was coming off a 2-0 win against Gig Harbor.
It was scoreless until Timberline broke through with five runs in the fifth inning. Three were earned.
Ben Whitt had two doubles in the game and a pair of RBIs for Timberline, Jay Carlton was 2-for-3 and Jacob Julagay had a double.
Timberline did its damage against reigning 3A Narrows pitcher of the year Jacob Loose, who allowed six hits in the five innings.
Mount Tahoma 6, Lincoln 5: It took one inning to wipe away the Abes’ big lead.
The Thunderbirds stormed back with four runs — all with two outs — in the bottom of the sixth inning to erase Lincoln’s 5-2 lead.
Orion Stinson reached on a ground-ball error and Joshua Phan ripped a double to center field to score two runs and Solomon Moi followed with the go-ahead two-run triple to give Mount Tahoma a 6-5 lead.
Moi also earned the win on the mound, striking out five batters in three innings. Phan finished 2-for-3 at the plate.
Caleb Ford was 1-for-2 with two runs scored for Lincoln and Will Willsey was 2-for-3.
Bonney Lake 8, Stadium 0: Kaiden Hammond did it all for the Panthers in their win over the Tigers.
Hammond went all seven innings on the mound, giving up just five hits and no runs, while striking out 10. At the plate, he went a perfect 3-3 a launched a home run and driving in two.
Teammates Robby Pogue and Cameron Campbell also had productive days. Both Panthers went 1-4 and drove in two runs each.
The only Tiger to have multiple hits on the day was Luke Norvell as went 2-3.
Eatonville 9, Tenino 4: It took a few innings for the Cruisers to catch fire, but once they did they rolled to the win over their former 1A Evergreen Conference rival.
A.J. Goetz raked at the plate, going 4-for-4 with a double and five RBIs as Eatonville rallied from an early deficit thanks to a five-run fifth inning.
“We’ve been hitting the ball well and tonight we continued to,” Eatonville coach Mike Moeller said. “We did a good job of hitting it well and hitting it hard.”
Tenino grabbed a 2-0 lead early and then led 4-3 before Eatonville’s big fifth inning.
“They made really great plays tonight,” Moeller said. “We just kept putting the ball in play hard. Just really good hitting against a solid pitcher and good defense.”
It was the final nonleague tuneup for Eatonville (4-2) before it opens 2A SPSL Sound play against Renton on Tuesday.
Yelm 10, Peninsula 2: The Tornados jumped out to an early lead against the Seahawks, benefitting from a four-run third inning.
Kyle Robinson led the way for Yelm as he went 5-5 with a double and two runs driven in. Teammate Dakota Hill was also perfect at the plate as he went 3-3, also knocking in a couple of runs and hitting a double.
The Seahawks struggled to find any offense as Cooper Sims went 2-4 with a double and an RBI. Tyler Rogerson also went 2-3 and drove in the other Seahawk run.
SOFTBALL
Top Performer: Bailey Werner, Gig Harbor (3-4, 2 HR, 4 RBIs, 4 R — in 12-5 win over Central Kitsap).
Gig Harbor 12, Central Kitsap 5: Bailey Werner lit it up on the diamond against the Cougars on Monday as she powered in four RBIs to help the Tides win.
Going 3-for-4 on the day, Bailey launched two home runs on the day as she led all batters. Teammates Lauren Forseth and Adelaide Werner only had one hit apiece, but drove in five runs combined.
The Cougars had some pop of their own as Faith Schenk went 1-for-4 with a 3-run home run. Gabi Lazo also launched a home run — a 2-run shot going 1-for-3 at the plate.
Maddie Potter earned the win for the Tides as she threw for 2 1/3 innings, striking out three.
Black Hills 7, Centralia 1: Finally, new Wolves coach Jonathan Paul got his first career high school game under his belt.
All the rain and poor weather had kept Black Hills off the diamond until Monday when the Wolves held the Tigers without a hit until the seventh inning.
“It was nice to finally get the game in, definitely,” said Paul, whose previous coaching experience had solely been through his club team, the Washington Illusion out of Kelso. “All the girls are new for me, I’m new for them. It’s nice to see it all finally play out on the field.”
Kassidy Ward was 3-for-4 for Black Hills with two runs scored and an RBI, while Sariah Payne added three hits, including a triple, and Kayla Chambers had two hits.
Centralia didn’t get its first hit until pinch-hitter Alexandra Erb got one through in the top of the seventh inning.
South Kitsap 8, Bellarmine Prep 3: The flood gates opened up in the third inning for the Wolves as they scored five of their eight runs against the Lions.
Lexie Gojkovich went 2-for-4 for the Wolves, hitting two doubles and driving in two. Meanwhile, teammate Jordyn Lawrence did the same with just one swing of the bat; going 1-for-2 with two RBIs.
The Lions were able to find some ground in the fifth inning, but outside of Mikayla Carlsen’s double on her 1-for-3 day, not much else was happening for Bellarmine.
Olympic 9, Orting 0: The Cardinals could not find their footing offensively, nor did the reigning 2A SPSL Pitcher of the Year Mckenzie Behnke on the hill.
Behnke got rocked for nine runs during her outing, five of which came in the fifth inning.
Not much else came offensively for Oreting as Morgan Hand could only muster up a double.
