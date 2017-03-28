Olympia hires longtime assistant Steve Davis as next football coach

The Olympia School District announced Tuesday morning that it has hired Steve Davis as its next head football coach.
Davis, an Olympia graduate, was an assistant in the program for the past 25 years under Bill Beattie, who departed to fill the Tumwater job opening in January.
“Steve is a coach who is the right blend of football knowledge, professionalism, integrity and competitiveness, and I am so excited for the future of Olympia football,” Olympia athletic director Mike Anchors said in a press release.
Davis has been Olympia’s assistant head coach since 2004, with his primary position groups being the offensive line, special teams, and rushing backfield.
“Words cannot express how excited I am to coach at my alma mater, with all of the tradition and community support,” Davis said in the release.
Davis played center for the Bears under longtime coach Bob Dunn and played on Olympia’s state-semifinal team in 1982 — he was selected as an all-state player that year.
Davis played in college at Walla Walla Community College and the University of Wyoming.
Olympia finished third in the Class 4A South Puget Sound League last fall, and advanced to the district playoffs where it lost to Skyview, 38-27.
Olympia begins fall practices on August 16.
This story will be updated.
