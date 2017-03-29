HS boys soccer: top teams, storylines, players to watch in 2017

TEAM TO WATCH
With electric goal scorer Erik De Anda and center back Tony Corado-Flores returning, Auburn Mountainview will have a chance in every game. The question is, how do the Lions replace the speed and leadership of reigning 3A SPSL MVP Christian Rotter? And how do they do that while moving into Class 4A as part of the NPSL Olympic? Top Drawer Soccer ranks AMV as No. 2 in the state to start the year behind Camas, and the website has De Anda, a Saint Martin’s signee, on its All-America watch list. Auburn Riverside should provide some stiff league competition.
TOP STORYLINES ...
TOP OF TACOMA
Tacoma — the city of … soccer? Stadium is unbeaten in its transition from the 4A Narrows to 3A PCL, and so is Mount Tahoma in its move from the 3A Narrows behind goal-scorer Nestor Rodriguez. And don’t count out Wilson, with midfielder Pablo Ramos and goalkeeper Alek Greenleaf back under first-year coach Craig Vincent.
STATE OF TAHOMA
Tahoma’s Cris Garfias will miss his senior season because of a torn ACL. This after he scored 29 goals last year as the Bears reached the 4A title game. First-year coach Zack Pittis sees it as a chance for younger players, such as sophomore forward Robby Guyer, to step up.
SOUTH PUGET SUPER LEAGUE
Wasn’t the 4A SPSL tough enough with Puyallup and Curtis battling for supremacy? Now it has the largest school in the state (South Kitsap), the largest private school in the state (Bellarmine Prep), the largest school in Thurston County (Olympia) and returning 3A state competitor Sumner, which added Steven Murray from the Sounders Academy.
LEAGUE FAVORITES
4A NPSL Cascade — Kentwood
4A NPSL Olympic — Auburn Mountainview
4A SPSL —Sumner
3A Pierce County League — Stadium
3A South Sound Conference — Central Kitsap
2A Evergreen — Tumwater
2A SPSL Mountain — Lindbergh
2A SPSL Sound — Tyee
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Forward
Erik De Anda
Auburn Mountainview
senior
Saint Martin’s signee scored 26 goals last year for reigning 3A SPSL champions; second-team all-state.
Midfielder
Manav Gill
Kentwood
junior
First-team all-state midfielder had five goals and 13 assists last season; 4A SPSL North co-offensive MVP.
Defender
Jack Sluys
Gig Harbor
senior
Reigning 4A Narrows co-player of the year was first-team 4A all-state pick as a defender.
Midfielder
Brayan Torres
Puyallup
senior
Marbella FC-bound midfielder was most creative, technically skilled in 4A SPSL last year, coach said.
Midfielder
Alex Whiting
Curtis
senior
First-team all-state midfielder had 10 goals and 13 assists last year; 4A SPSL South co-offensive MVP.
BEST OF THE REST
4A NPSL Cascade — D Tanner Doyle, Kentridge, jr.; F Danny Lozano, Kentwood, jr.; F Mason Rudolph, Kentwood, sr.; F Briskans Shibale, Mount Rainier, sr.; D Alex Bailey, Tahoma, sr.; F Robby Guyer, Tahoma, so.; M Charlie Wilcox, Tahoma, sr.
4A NPSL Olympic — D Tony Corado-Flores, Auburn Mountainview, sr.; M Keegan Dolan, Auburn Riverside, sr.; M Sahanie Shell, Auburn Riverside, sr.; GK Andy Starkle, Auburn Riverside, sr.; M Marcos Santos, Decatur, sr.; M Austin Stafford, Todd Beamer, sr.
4A SPSL — M Bryson Gardener, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; D Tommy Martin, Bellarmine Prep, sr.; F Zach Ecklund, Curtis, sr.; M Jacob Baker, Graham-Kapowsin, sr.; GK Matteo Del Guidice, Olympia, sr.; M Kolby Johnson, Olympia, sr.; D Sam Ebner, Puyallup, sr.; M Nick Mejia, Rogers, sr.; M Grant Larson, South Kitsap, jr.; M Steven Murray, Sumner, sr.; M Nick Phillips, Sumner, sr.
3A PCL — M Tate Hamlett, Bonney Lake, sr.; M Logan Beell, Lakes, sr.; D Darrian Rivers, Spanaway Lake, jr.; D Kendall Burke, Stadium, jr.; GK Alek Greenleaf, Wilson, sr.; M Pablo Ramos, Wilson, sr.
3A SSC — M Scott Penner, Capital, sr.; F Alex Bradbury, Central Kitsap, sr.; M Mason Haubrich, Peninsula, sr.; F Jackson Winterrowd, North Thurston, jr.; F Maynor Martinez, Peninsula, sr.; D Madison Douglas, Timberline, sr.
2A Evergreen — F Bekele Dowty, Black Hills, jr.; M Joseph Gonzalez, Centralia, sr.; F Austin Mikesh, Tumwater, so.; D Adam Warren, Tumwater, sr.; F Christian Moran, W.F. West, sr.
2A SPSL Mountain — F Bryan Flores, Fife, sr.; M Axel Mejia, Fife, sr.; GK Noah Carver, Franklin Pierce, jr.; M Gilbert De La Luz, Franklin Pierce, so.; D Cameron Bowdish, Franklin Pierce, sr.
2A SPSL Sound — M Jonathan Valencia, Clover Park, jr.; M Nick Schier, Eatonville, jr.; M Jasper Southwell, Orting, sr.; M/D Tyler Thompson, River Ridge, sr.
1A Nisqually — F Nick Iregui, Charles Wright, sr.; M Billy Chissoe, Charles Wright, jr.
TJ Cotterill: tcotterill@thenewstribune.com
Comments