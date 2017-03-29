Prep roundup: Cameron MacIntosh and Logan Gerling lead Gig Harbor to a lopsided win over Shelton

BASEBALL
Top performers: Cameron MacIntosh and Logan Gerling, Gig Harbor
MacIntosh: 3-3, 2 2Bs, 3B, RBI, 4 R; Gerling: 5 IP, 3 K’s, 3 BB (no-hitter) — in a 10-0 win over Shelton.
Gig Harbor 10, Shelton 0: The Tides were on a roll against the Highclimbers on Wednesday.
Logan Gerling pitched all five innings for the Tides, striking out three on his way to a no-hitter. He had plenty of offensive help.
Cameron MacIntosh was hitting the ball over the yard, finishing 3 for 3 with two doubles, a triple and four runs scored. RJ Green and Austin Dempewolf each got one hit and two RBIs.
Auburn Mountainview 2, Todd Beamer 1: Two runs in the third inning were all the Lions needed to squeak by the Titans.
Michael Kramer was responsible for both RBIs as he went 2 for 2, smacking a double and stealing a base.
The Titans got their run off of a Nate Clow single.
Stadium 7, Bonney Lake 5: A five-run outburst in the fourth inning helped the Tigers hold off the visiting Panthers.
Stadium’s Kennedy Cook smacked a grand slam and went for 2 for 4. Odin Kentfield also went 2 for 4 and scored twice.
The Panthers scored once in every inning except the fifth and the seventh. Tyler McClain hit a two-run homer, and Gavyn Tinsley smashed a solo shot.
But the pitching of Stadium’s Michael Dilworth was too much for the Panthers to overcome.
Lincoln 10, Mount Tahoma 0: The Abes scored seven runs in the second inning.
Lincoln’s Austin Music pitched all five innings, striking out 10 and giving up four hits. He helped his own cause by going 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Garrett Smith knocked a double for the Abes and picked up an RBI, while Austin Meneghel drove in two runs with a base hit.
The T-Birds’ Tyler Willingford doubled and went 2 for 2.
Timberline 10, Capital 0: A six-run sixth inning powered the Blazers.
Capital’s Sam Condon went 2 for 2 with a double and a triple.
Yelm 10, Peninsula 0: The Tornados are playing at their strengths and it showed against the Seahawks.
“They’re playing well, the last few games we’ve been hitting the ball well,” said Yelm coach Brady Hoover. “We’ve been doing little stuff to get some wins.”
The Tornados’ Dakota Hill did some big stuff Wednesday. Hill went all six innings, striking out five and limiting Peninsula to two hits. He went 3 for 3 with a double and an RBI.
“He’s doing great. He threw last Wednesday against Timberline,” Hoover said. “He’s been throwing really, really exceptional for us, and he’s hitting for us as well.”
Yelm’s David Peterson had two RBIs despite not recording a base hit.
GIRLS TENNIS
Top performer: Victoria Cegielski, Auburn Riverside
Won No. 1 singles in straight sets, 6-0, 6-0, in a 5-0 win over Auburn
Auburn Riverside 5, Auburn 0: The Ravens were dominant, sweeping all of the matches without losing a set on Wednesday.
Victoria Cegielski won the No. 1 singles match without dropping a game, 6-0, 6-0. Liana Tarasenko won the No. 2 singles match, 6-1, 6-2.
In doubles, Auburn Riverside’s No. 1 team of Calley Heilborn and Anna Maracich won, 6-0, 6-0. The No. 2 team of Isabel Kim and Camden Heilborn won, 6-1, 6-2, and No. 3 team of Kasey Green and Viktoria Yakimchuk won, 6-0, 6-2.
SOFTBALL
Top performer: Shelby Bottiger, Peninsula
2 for 3, 2B, 3B, 3R in a 14-3 win over Central Kitsap
Peninsula 14, Central Kitsap 3: Kirsten Ritchie struck out nine to help the Seahawks overwhelm the Cougars on Wednesday.
The Seahawks blew it open with a 10-run third inning.
Central Kitsap scored twice in the fourth and once in the fifth, but the game was called complete after five innings.
Peninsula’s Shelby Bottiger went 2 for 3 with a triple, a double and three runs scored. Teammate Hailey Burbridge went 2 for 2 and scored twice.
The Seahawks will visit Gig Harbor at 5:15 p.m. Monday.
Gig Harbor 10, Capital 0: The Tides boosted a one-run lead by scoring six runs in the third inning.
Gig Harbor’s Bailey Werner went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple and two runs scored. Maddie Potter drove in a run with a base hit, stole a base and scored twice.
Yelm 8, Timberline 1: The Tornados scored four runs in the first inning and four more in their last at-bats.
Yelm had eight hits and Timberline had none.
Yelm’s Ally Choate went 2 for 4 with two runs scored, Mckenzie Moore went 3 for 4 with two runs scored, and Carley Nelson doubled and drove in two runs.
