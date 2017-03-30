Prep roundup: Daniel Perry throws a shutout for Mount Rainier Lutheran

BASEBALL
Top performer: Daniel Perry, Mount Rainier Lutheran
5IP, 7K, 1H, 0R in a 14-0 win over Pope John Paul
Mount Rainier Lutheran 14, Pope John Paul 0: Daniel Perry (2-0) was on fire from the mound as the Hawks were firing on all cylinders on Thursday. .
“He threw 72 pitches, 41 strikes, 31 balls, so he was struggling a little bit, but he battled through,” Mount Rainier Lutheran coach Dan Perdue said of Perry. “That was two really good starts for him in a row.”
Perry pitched for all five innings and allowed one hit while striking out seven.
“They were staying focused,” Perdue said of his players. “We played pretty good defensively and got good pitching.”
For Mount Rainier Lutheran, Tyler Hwang went 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Justin Stewart went 2 for 3 with two RBIs, and Sven Johnson had a base hit and an RBI.
On the Eagles side, Jay Sullivan had a base hit and three stolen bases.
Mount Rainier Lutheran will visit the Muckleshoot Tribal Kings at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Enumclaw 3, Jefferson 2: The Hornets won in walk-off fashion thanks to Cam Jarvis.
With the game tied in the bottom of the seventh inning, Jarvis came to bat. Jarvis fouled off a few pitches. Then, liftoff. The solo shot sent Jarvis around the bases and the Hornets to victory.
Enumclaw was unable to score from the fourth inning until the seventh.
The Hornets’ Kyle Dunning was lights out on the mound. His only trouble came in the third when the Raiders’ Mason DeLaCruz collected one of his two hits and an RBI.
Klahowya 13, Steilacoom 0: The Eagles blew out the Sentinels with two big innings that ended the game after five innings.
“With a young team and not a high baseball IQ, they’re realizing they need to make plays,” Steilacoom coach Eric Garrett said of his players. “The good news was we played on a day where we didn’t get rained out.”
Klahowya was led by Hayden Trull, who went 2 for 4 with three RBIs.
“We play Orting tomorrow (Friday) at home, and we’re 1-1 in the league,” Garrett said.
Kentridge 4, Kennedy Catholic 3: A three-run fifth inning was exactly what the Chargers needed to overcome the Lancers.
Kentridge’s James Billottii had a double, an RBI and a run scored, while teammate Mike Callia went 2 for 4 with an RBI.
The Lancers’ Alex Parker had a base hit and two RBIs.
Todd Beamer 5, Auburn Mountainview 2: The Titans’ Tommy Davis threw strong six innings and went 2 for 3 at the plate.
Todd Beamer’s Trysten Plunkett had a base hit, drove in a run and stole a base.
The Lions’ runs came courtesy of Alex McBee and Michael Kramer, who combined for three hits.
BOYS SOCCER
Top performer: Jovani Martinez, Gig Harbor
1 goal, 2 assists in an 8-0 win over Yelm
Gig Harbor 8, Yelm 0: The goals started in the seventh minute and didn’t stop until the 68th minute as the Tides outplayed the Tornados on Thursday.
“Having a tough loss on Tuesday, it was nice to kind of do the right thing,” Gig Harbor coach Todd Northstrom said. “It was kind of a purging of bad soccer.”
Leading the way was Jovani Martinez, who scored the first goal and assisted on two others as Gig Harbor kept the pressure on Yelm.
“I used three different goalies just to give them some time, but we handled it in the back defensively pretty well,” Northstrom said. “There weren’t any saves.”
The Tides will visit the Charles Wright Tarriers at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Bellarmine Prep 2, South Kitsap 1: Two early goals were all the Lions needed to hold off the Wolves.
“We did a good job controlling the first half and took advantage of those early opportunities,” said Bellarmine assistant coach Jim Dempsey. “South Kitsap kept fighting all the way until the very end. It was a very good and intense match.”
Bellarmine’s Kyle Casey scored in the ninth minute off a Nick Bipond assist, and less than a minute later, Max Hilger scored.
The Wolves tried to come back, with Grant Larson scoring in the 41st minute. But the rest of the game was so defensive that neither team scored again.
North Thurston 1, Timberline 0: The goal that separated the Rams and the Blazers came courtesy of Nabeel Imran.
Receiving a Charles Jellison pass, Imran fought his way past defenders and scored in the 26th minute.
GIRLS TENNIS
Auburn Mountainview 3, Auburn Riverside 2: The Lions prevailed after Thursday’s outcome hinged on the No. 3 doubles match.
Auburn Mountainview swept the singles matches with Angie Andreotti winning, 7-5, 6-0, and Emily Cookston winning, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
However, Auburn Riverside took the No. 1 doubles match with Calley Heilborn and Anna Maracich winning, 6-0, 6-1, and the No. 2 doubles match with Isabel Kim and Victoria Cegielski winning, 7-6, 4-6, 7-5.
In No. 3 doubles, Auburn Mountainview’s Lynn Nguyen and Katie Brickamp won, 7-5, 6-2.
SOFTBALL
Top performer: Allyson Overall, Kentlake
4IP, 5K, 3-3, HR, 2RBI, 3R
Kentlake 16, Hazen 5: Kentlake scored in every one of the five innings on Thursday.
“It was their first game today,” Kentlake coach Melissa Stanley said. “It was our third.”
Leading the way for Kentlake was Allyson Overall, who pitched for four innings and struck out five. At the plate, Overall went 3 for 3 with a home run.
“They finally got their hitting together,” Stanley said. “The first couple games we had some trouble.”
Kentlake batters totaled 10 hits.
“They stole a lot of bases tonight,” Stanley said. “I would say probably seven stolen bases.”
Kentlake will visit the Tahoma Bears at 6 p.m. Friday.
River Ridge 16, Lincoln 12: Lots of offense came when the Hawks and Abes got together.
Leading the charge for River Ridge was Alexis James. Her 3-for-5 day included a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored.
Hailey Attwood tripled for River Ridge, drove in two runs and scored three times. And Grace Goetsch went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base.
The Abes came up with offense of their own. Maya Shaeffer went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and Keiamae Sagapolu had a double and four RBIs.
Decatur 11, Enumclaw 7: The Golden Gators scored nine runs across the final three innings to jump over the Hornets.
Decatur’s Ainsley Yoshizumi went 3 for 4, drove in three runs and scored twice. Teammate Jessica Karmell had a base hit and two RBIs.
The Hornets’ Becca Fabris went 2 for 4 with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored. Teammate Hailey Roberts went 2 for 5.
Bellarmine Prep 6, Emerald Ridge 1: Behind the pitching of Chelsea Smith, the Lions came from behind for the win.
Emerald Ridge drew first blood, scoring in the first inning.
Bellarmine scored two runs in the third, two in the fifth and two in the seventh.
Meg Sullivan was a force on offense for the Lions, going 3 for 3 while driving in two runs and scoring twice.
