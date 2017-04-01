HS baseball: Teams, players, storylines to watch in 2017

0:25 TNT top highlight: Kentridge's Tyler Cronk sets school record with 7-1 high jump Pause

2:35 "He left the 18th hole of life and headed for the 19th hole of heaven"

1:08 Loved ones remember motorcyclist killed in Frederickson crash

2:00 Digital Media Class at Stewart Middle School

4:25 UW offensive coordinator Jonathan Smith on spring practices

2:32 UW receivers coach Matt Lubick discusses early impressions

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

0:58 Mail a letter, have a cocktail

2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis