Prep roundup: Slow start, strong finish in Mount Rainier soccer’s comeback win; AMV’sDe Anda nets hat trick

BOYS SOCCER
Top performer: Erik De Anda, Auburn Mountainview
Scored 3 goals in 4-1 win over Thomas Jefferson
Mount Rainier 2, Kent-Meridian 1: After a slow first half, the Rams turned it around to score two consecutive goals to make a comeback against the Royals.
“We kinda had a slow start,” Mount Rainier coach Steve Mohn said. “Kent-Meridian played pretty well.”
The first goal came in the 28th minute by Joshua Mathia off an assist by Nick Namwali.
“They scored that goal on us a little over halfway through that first half, they were out playing us a bit in that first half,” said Mohn. “We weren’t playing great so we made a couple changes at halftime.”
Those changes paid off as they came out of the half putting pressure on the Royals, which resulted in a penalty kick.
“We had them under pressure for a little while and Dennis had a nice penalty,” Mohn said.
Dennis Barhona scored the penalty kick in the 46th minute to tie the game up at 1-1.
Paolo Calello would score the game-winner in the 67th minute off an assist by Barhona.
“We made another sub for a player who was on vacation in Spain and just got back and up scoring the game winner which was pretty nice,” Mohn said.
The Rams will play next against the Kentwood Conquerors on Monday at 5:30 p.m.
Auburn Mountainview 4, Thomas Jefferson 1: Erik De Anda keeps finding the back of the net.
The Saint Martin’s signee recorded his second hat trick in the first six matches of the season for the Lions as they cruised past the Raiders.
Auburn Mountainview (5-0-1; 3-0-1) kept its unbeaten record in tact with the win.
BASEBALL
Top Performer: Alex Welcher, Bethel
2-4, 2 RBI, R (walk-off single) — in 5-4 win over Lakes
Bethel 5, Lakes 4: Alex Welcher won the game with a walk-off single to lift the Braves.
With no outs and the bases loaded after three walks, followed with his second hit of the game to drive home Jamie Saathoff for the game-ending run.
It came after Lakes had mounted a four-run rally to tie the game in the sixth inning. The Lancers trailed 4-1 in the top of the sixth when they scored three runs on a ground out, a bases-loaded walk and an RBI single.
It was the first ever 3A PCL victory for Bethel (2-5; 1-4 3A PCL) in its first year in the league. Lakes fell to 0-4.
River Ridge 9, Eatonville 1: The Anderson brothers were putting on a hitting clinic as the Hawks dominated the Cruisers.
“Blake (Anderson) is our center fielder and he’s our leadoff hitter,” River Ridge coach Chad Arko said. “Brayden (Anderson) has been on fire lately.”
Blake went 2-for-4 with an RBI and scored two ones. Brayden ended up going 2-for-3 with an RBI and one run scored.
“Brayden has been on fire lately, he’s been hitting really well,” Arko said. “He could have broken the school record tonight, but he missed it by one hit.”
The great hitting for River Ridge was matched by great pitching from the mound from Jeter Larson who pitched for a complete game of seven innings, allowing only five hits in the game.
“We’ve been pitching really well on the mound and that’s the reason we’re 4 and 0 in the league,” Arko said. “When you can pitch well and you hit well you’re gonna win a lot of games.”
The Hawks will play away next against the Clover Park Warriors on Monday at 4 p.m.
Highline 15, Clover Park 0: Coming out the gates strong, the Pirates beat out the Warriors behind strong playing all around by the Highline team.
“They played well, that pitcher threw well,” Clover Park coach Brian Crowley said. “He threw four of the five innings with seven strikeouts and had good command of the ball.”
It wasn’t just the pitching that was strong, Highline was dominant offensively as well scoring eight in the first inning and seven in the second inning.
“They hit well, they were a good hitting team,” Crowley said.
Tyler Terlouw led the way for Highline going 2-for-3 and getting three runs. Mirroring that, Nicolas Hovland went 2-for-3 with three runs as well.
Clover Park struggled to hit the ball and also made five errors in the game.
“We made a lot of errors,” Crowley said. “We’ll be working on basic fundamentals: pitching, catching, hitting, throwing.”
Highline will play at home next against the Steilacoom Sentinels on Monday at 3:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Top Performer: Claire Lyons, Mount Rainier Lutheran
5 IP, 7 K, no-hitter, 2-for-3, 2 RBIs, 2 R, 2 SB — in 13-0 win over Chief Leschi
Mount Rainier Lutheran 13, Chief Leschi 0: It was a night of first for the Hawks behind a stunning all around performance by Claire Lyons.
“Claire Lyons threw a no hitter,” Mount Rainier Lutheran coach Stacie Bailey said. “She had a good game.”
Lyons pitched for all five innings and got seven strikeouts. She also was a force offensively, going 2-for-3 with two RBI, two runs scored, and even two stolen bases for good measure.
“This is historic, this is the first year they’ve had a softball team,” Bailey said of what was the team’s first win. “We’ve only had two games, it’s been raining the whole season.”
The Mount Rainier Lutheran team was unstoppable, getting eight in the first and then five in the third which made the game end after five innings.
“It’s been amazing watching these girls, they couldn’t throw the first day we practiced,” Bailey said. “Only two of the girls have played before so it was great to come out and see them look like ball players, their progress has been phenomenal.”
The Hawks will play next against the Evergreen Lutheran Eagles on Monday at 4 p.m.
Tumwater 18, Centralia 6: Starting off with a grand slam in the first inning was not a bad way to start the game as the Thunderbirds shocked the Tigers Friday night in a decisive win.
“The grand slam that was hit by Sara Potwin gave a lift for the team,” Tumwater coach Tim Slavin said. “The grand slam was hit in the first inning.”
The Tumwater team scored six in that first inning, going on to score five in the second, three in the third, and four in the fourth to end the game early after only five innings.
“All the players were hitting the ball tonight,” Slavin said. “The team had eighteen runs on fourteen hits.”
Comments