Beamer hires former Bellevue College coach, Sumner grad Culliton for head volleyball job

It wasn’t going to be long until Kim Culliton was a head volleyball coach again.
She takes over at Todd Beamer High School for Whitney (Abell) Buck after spending the past two years as an assistant for the Titans.
But before that she was the coach at Bellevue College for nine seasons — and was a three-time regional coach of the year there. Her teams qualified for the Northwest Athletic Association of Community Colleges tournament all nine seasons.
Culliton graduated from Sumner before playing at Central Washington University, where she was a middle blocker and captain during the 2000-01 seasons. She’s also coached at Kent-Meridian, Evergreen and was a volunteer assistant at Sumner.
Culliton is Beamer’s third coach in three years. The Titans have never reached the state volleyball tournament.
