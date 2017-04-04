High School Sports

April 4, 2017 2:14 PM

HS track and field: The top teams, athletes to watch in the South Sound in 2017

By TJ Cotterill

tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

TEAM TO WATCH

It was all local boys team champions last year at Mount Tahoma – Federal Way (4A), Lincoln (3A) and Black Hills (2A). But each lost so much – Federal Way graduated state-champion jumper Mason Sallee, Lincoln graduated all of its top sprinters (after winning its state-most 10th team title and first since 1977) and Black Hills graduated … almost everybody. So watch Gig Harbor. The Tides might not have the podium experience, but moving down to 3A under 14th-year coach Kevin Eager might yield them their fifth state title. Eager has athletes everywhere, including sophomore Bradley Peloquin in the 3,200.

ATHLETES TO WATCH

Josh Braverman

River Ridge

senior

110 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Already back to his dominant hurdling ways with state-best times in both distances. Won 300 hurdles title last year.

Tyler Cronk

Kentridge

junior

high jump

Shocked the state with a 7-foot-1 high jump in Wenatchee on March 25. That’s the third-best mark in the nation so far.

Izaiah Fields

Curtis

senior

100, 200

Took second in 200 last year and broke Curtis’ 20-year-old school record in the 100 (10.73 seconds) in his first meet this season.

James Mwaura

Lincoln

senior

1,600, 3,200

Mwaura is hoping to join the "triple crown" fraternity (a cross country, 1,600 and 3,200 state title in the same year).

Nolan Van Amen

South Kitsap

senior

Shot put, discus

No athlete in state history has ever won four state discus titles. Van Amen is the three-time 4A discus champion.

LOCAL RETURNING STATE PLACERS

Defending state champions in bold

100: Dustin Lirazan (Tacoma Baptist, 1B), sr.

200: Izaiah Fields (Curtis, 4A), jr.; Ian Collins (Peninsula, 3A), sr.; Ilijah Hudson (Mt. Tahoma, 3A), sr.; Josh Braverman (River Ridge, 2A), sr.

400: Bryant Welch (Mt. Rainier, 4A), sr.; Kemuel Santana (Decatur, 4A), sr.; Michael Russell (Sumner, 4A), sr.; Hudson (Mt. Tahoma, 3A)

800: Cameron Wyman (Bellarmine Prep, 4A), sr.; William Glick (Bonney Lake, 3A), sr.; Luke Schilter (Northwest Christian, 2B), sr.; Sam Rodmyre (Evergreen Lutheran, 1B), jr.

1,600: Wyman (Bellarmine Prep, 4A); James Mwaura (Lincoln, 3A), jr.; Schilter (Northwest Christian, 2B)

3,200: Lance Slichklo (Emerald Ridge, 4A), sr.; Dawson Besst (Tahoma, 4A), jr.; James Mwaura (Lincoln, 3A), jr.; Schilter (Northwest Christian, 2B); Corban Phillips (Northwest Christian, 2B), sr.; Reece Binder (Christian Faith, 1B), so.

110 hurdles: Cody Miller (Bonney Lake, 3A), sr.; Braverman (River Ridge, 2A); Ryan Lorette (Evergreen Lutheran, 1B), sr.; Ross DeGuzman (Christian Faith, 1B), jr.

300 hurdles: Zarrion Hill (Lakes, 3A), sr.; David Njeri (Wilson, 3A), jr.; Braverman (River Ridge, 2A); Lorette (Evergreen Lutheran, 1B)

Shot put: Nolan Van Amen (South Kitsap, 4A), sr.; Caleb Davis (Bonney Lake, 3A), sr.; Austen Daisa (Black Hills, 2A), sr.; MJ Ale (Fife, 2A), jr.; Jonah Bond (Evergreen Lutheran, 1B), sr.; Ryan Circelli (Evergreen Lutheran, 1B), jr.

Discus: Van Amen (South Kitsap, 4A); Ryan Underland (Olympia, 4A), sr.; Davis (Bonney Lake, 3A);

Javelin: Chase Chandler (Bellarmine Prep, 4A), jr.; Connery McLaughlin (Enumclaw, 4A); Mason Salley (Central Kitsap, 3A), sr.; Cody Hall (Shelton, 3A), jr.; Jordan Claridge (Black Hills, 2A), so.

High jump: William Vargas (South Kitsap, 4A), jr.; Samuel Strok (Federal Way, 4A), so.; Ben Averkamp (Mt. Rainier Lutheran, 1B), sr.

Pole vault: Tucker Buffinton (Eatonville, 2A), sr.

Long jump: Kyler Nygren (Black Hills, 2A), sr.; Braverman (River Ridge, 2A); Ray Springer (Eatonville, 2A), sr.

Triple jump: Talan Alfrey (Auburn Mountainview, 4A), jr.; Jaylen Taylor (Timberline, 3A), sr.; Alex Coleman (River Ridge, 2A), sr.; Leighton Lanier (Cascade Christian, 1A), sr.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

 

Tahoma seeks state relay history

Tahoma High’s girls sprint relay team is expected to be a force at state. From right, Tierra “Umi” Wilson, Olivia Ribera, Alisha “Miya” Wilson and Aliya “Nami” Wilson. They are coached on a volunteer basis by Olympic hopeful Princess Joy Griffey, second from left, and Aaron Blake, Griffey’s former coach at Decatur high.

Drew Perine dperine@thenewstribune.com

TEAM TO WATCH

An all-returning relay team on the brink of a state record? Check. A thrower who placed second in shot put and javelin and third in discus at state last year? Also check. Tahoma has the pieces in place to make a run at the 4A state team title this year after placing second to Issaquah last year. The Bears return a 4x100 relay team of Olivia Ribera and sisters Tierra, Alisha and Aliya Wilson and they own the third-fastest time in state history (47.13 seconds), and Ginny Mehl hopes to again show her versatility in the throwing events.

ATHLETES TO WATCH

Lexi Ellis

Curtis

junior

triple jump, long jump, 400

Currently owns the fifth-best triple jump in the nation (41 feet, 2 inches). Scratched at the 4A SPSL meet last year.

Jelani Heath

Rogers

senior

long jump

Her final jump last year – 19 feet, 11½ inches. That was good enough to win the short-statured Ram a 4A state title.

Olivia Ribera

Tahoma

senior

100, 200

UW commit owns school records in 100, 200 and long jump. She and Nami Wilson are Tahoma speed demons.

Karlee Stueckle

Emerald Ridge

junior

100 hurdles, 300 hurdles

Top returner in stacked hurdles field, placing second last year. Can she chase down sister’s state junior record of 42.13?

Hadassah Ward

Gig Harbor

junior

shot put

Tides a serious contender for 3A girls team title, especially with defending shot put champion Ward back for senior year.

LOCAL RETURNING STATE PLACERS

Defending state champions in bold

100: Aliya "Nami" Wilson (Tahoma, 4A), so.; Olivia Ribera (Tahoma, 4A), sr.; Taylor DiLeonardo (Charles Wright, 1A), sr.

200: Jenna Bouyer (Curtis, 4A), jr.; Ribera (Tahoma, 4A); N. Wilson (Tahoma, 4A); Bella Foos (Tumwater, 2A), sr.; Morgan Schepker (Cascade Christian, 1A), sr.

400: Hannah Carroll (Gig Harbor, 3A), so.; Morgan Greene (Wilson, 3A), jr.; Foos (Tumwater, 2A); Elizabeth James (Fife, 2A), so.; Schepker (Cascade Christian, 1A); Megan McSheffrey (Northwest Christain, 2B), jr.

800: Malaina Thacker (Rogers, 4A), sr.; Paxton DePoe (South Kitsap, 4A), so.; Emma Sjolund (Sumner, 4A), jr.; McSheffrey (Northwest Christian, 2B)

1,600: Thacker (Rogers, 4A); Eliana Summers (Northwest Christian, 2B), jr.; Anneke Tel (Mt. Rainier Lutheran, 1B), so.

3,200: Rachel Kastama (Puyallup, 4A), sr.; Summers (Northwest Christian, 2B); Faith Nitz (Evergreen Lutheran, 1B), jr.

100 hurdles: Karlee Stueckle (Emerald Ridge, 4A), jr.; Caila Tongco (Kent-Meridian, 4A), jr.; Jaleesa Taylor (Kent-Meridian, 4A), jr.; Rebecca Thareek (Auburn, 4A), jr.; McKenzi Williams (Auburn Riverside, 4A), sr.; Madi Frampton (Black Hills, 2A), jr.; Heidi Sowers (Northwest Christian, 2B), sr.

300 hurdles: Stueckle (Emerald Ridge, 4A); Tongco (Kent-Meridian, 4A); Mareonna Henderson (Emerald Ridge, 4A), jr.; Essence Foster (Rogers, 4A), sr.; Thareek (Auburn, 4A); Molly House (Auburn Mountainview, 4A), sr.; Sowers (Northwest Christian, 2B); McSheffrey (Northwest Christian, 2B)

Shot put: Ginny Mehl (Tahoma, 4A), sr.; Hadassah Ward (Gig Harbor, 3A), jr.; Rhaven Dean (Sumner, 4A), sr.

Discus: Mehl (Tahoma, 4A); Precious Mauia (Kentridge, 4A), sr.; Dean (Sumner, 4A); Dreakeanna Adair (Bonney Lake, 3A), jr.

Javelin: Mehl (Tahoma, 4A); Tanya Simora (Puyallup, 4A), so.; Jordan Fong (Kentlake, 4A), jr.; Dean (Sumner, 4A); Samantha Swartout (Eatonville, 2A), jr.; Annika Cederstrand (Annie Wright, 1A), sr.; Elizabeth Stottlemyre (Northwest Christian, 2B), sr.

High jump: Ami Yoshino (Mt. Rainier, 4A), jr.; Thareek (Auburn, 4A); Emily Carlson (Central Kitsap, 3A), jr.; Maisy Williams (Black Hills, 2A), so.; Kierstin Patefield (Cascade Christian, 1A), sr.; Ciera Zimmerman (Christian Faith, 1B), jr.

Pole vault: Madison Licari (Fife, 2A), jr.

Long jump: Jelani Heath (Rogers, 4A), sr.; Lexi Ellis (Curtis, 4A), jr.; Daizanique Anderson (Bellarmine Prep, 4A), sr.; Alisha "Miya" Wilson (Tahoma, 4A), so.; Naja Whitehead (Life Christian, 2B), so.

Triple jump: Saudia Heard (Curtis, 4A), jr.; Audrey Fernandez (Emerald Ridge, 4A), sr.; Kiarra Scott (Kentridge, 4A), sr.; Josephine Akinlosotu (Federal Way, 4A), sr.; Zayani Duncan-Graves (Federal Way, 4A), so.; Keshara Romain (Timberline, 3A), jr.; Mykah Okoro (Clover Park, 2A), so.; Katherine Andrus (Vashon Island, 1A), sr.; Sowers (Northwest Christian, 2B)

MARK THE CALENDAR

May 19-20: West Central District championships

May 25-27: Star Track XXXV at Mount Tahoma Stadium

TJ Cotterill: tcotterill@thenewstribune.com

