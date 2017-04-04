HS track and field: The top teams, athletes to watch in the South Sound in 2017

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
TEAM TO WATCH
It was all local boys team champions last year at Mount Tahoma – Federal Way (4A), Lincoln (3A) and Black Hills (2A). But each lost so much – Federal Way graduated state-champion jumper Mason Sallee, Lincoln graduated all of its top sprinters (after winning its state-most 10th team title and first since 1977) and Black Hills graduated … almost everybody. So watch Gig Harbor. The Tides might not have the podium experience, but moving down to 3A under 14th-year coach Kevin Eager might yield them their fifth state title. Eager has athletes everywhere, including sophomore Bradley Peloquin in the 3,200.
ATHLETES TO WATCH
Josh Braverman
River Ridge
senior
110 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Already back to his dominant hurdling ways with state-best times in both distances. Won 300 hurdles title last year.
Tyler Cronk
Kentridge
junior
high jump
Shocked the state with a 7-foot-1 high jump in Wenatchee on March 25. That’s the third-best mark in the nation so far.
Izaiah Fields
Curtis
senior
100, 200
Took second in 200 last year and broke Curtis’ 20-year-old school record in the 100 (10.73 seconds) in his first meet this season.
James Mwaura
Lincoln
senior
1,600, 3,200
Mwaura is hoping to join the "triple crown" fraternity (a cross country, 1,600 and 3,200 state title in the same year).
Nolan Van Amen
South Kitsap
senior
Shot put, discus
No athlete in state history has ever won four state discus titles. Van Amen is the three-time 4A discus champion.
LOCAL RETURNING STATE PLACERS
Defending state champions in bold
100: Dustin Lirazan (Tacoma Baptist, 1B), sr.
200: Izaiah Fields (Curtis, 4A), jr.; Ian Collins (Peninsula, 3A), sr.; Ilijah Hudson (Mt. Tahoma, 3A), sr.; Josh Braverman (River Ridge, 2A), sr.
400: Bryant Welch (Mt. Rainier, 4A), sr.; Kemuel Santana (Decatur, 4A), sr.; Michael Russell (Sumner, 4A), sr.; Hudson (Mt. Tahoma, 3A)
800: Cameron Wyman (Bellarmine Prep, 4A), sr.; William Glick (Bonney Lake, 3A), sr.; Luke Schilter (Northwest Christian, 2B), sr.; Sam Rodmyre (Evergreen Lutheran, 1B), jr.
1,600: Wyman (Bellarmine Prep, 4A); James Mwaura (Lincoln, 3A), jr.; Schilter (Northwest Christian, 2B)
3,200: Lance Slichklo (Emerald Ridge, 4A), sr.; Dawson Besst (Tahoma, 4A), jr.; James Mwaura (Lincoln, 3A), jr.; Schilter (Northwest Christian, 2B); Corban Phillips (Northwest Christian, 2B), sr.; Reece Binder (Christian Faith, 1B), so.
110 hurdles: Cody Miller (Bonney Lake, 3A), sr.; Braverman (River Ridge, 2A); Ryan Lorette (Evergreen Lutheran, 1B), sr.; Ross DeGuzman (Christian Faith, 1B), jr.
300 hurdles: Zarrion Hill (Lakes, 3A), sr.; David Njeri (Wilson, 3A), jr.; Braverman (River Ridge, 2A); Lorette (Evergreen Lutheran, 1B)
Shot put: Nolan Van Amen (South Kitsap, 4A), sr.; Caleb Davis (Bonney Lake, 3A), sr.; Austen Daisa (Black Hills, 2A), sr.; MJ Ale (Fife, 2A), jr.; Jonah Bond (Evergreen Lutheran, 1B), sr.; Ryan Circelli (Evergreen Lutheran, 1B), jr.
Discus: Van Amen (South Kitsap, 4A); Ryan Underland (Olympia, 4A), sr.; Davis (Bonney Lake, 3A);
Javelin: Chase Chandler (Bellarmine Prep, 4A), jr.; Connery McLaughlin (Enumclaw, 4A); Mason Salley (Central Kitsap, 3A), sr.; Cody Hall (Shelton, 3A), jr.; Jordan Claridge (Black Hills, 2A), so.
High jump: William Vargas (South Kitsap, 4A), jr.; Samuel Strok (Federal Way, 4A), so.; Ben Averkamp (Mt. Rainier Lutheran, 1B), sr.
Pole vault: Tucker Buffinton (Eatonville, 2A), sr.
Long jump: Kyler Nygren (Black Hills, 2A), sr.; Braverman (River Ridge, 2A); Ray Springer (Eatonville, 2A), sr.
Triple jump: Talan Alfrey (Auburn Mountainview, 4A), jr.; Jaylen Taylor (Timberline, 3A), sr.; Alex Coleman (River Ridge, 2A), sr.; Leighton Lanier (Cascade Christian, 1A), sr.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
TEAM TO WATCH
An all-returning relay team on the brink of a state record? Check. A thrower who placed second in shot put and javelin and third in discus at state last year? Also check. Tahoma has the pieces in place to make a run at the 4A state team title this year after placing second to Issaquah last year. The Bears return a 4x100 relay team of Olivia Ribera and sisters Tierra, Alisha and Aliya Wilson and they own the third-fastest time in state history (47.13 seconds), and Ginny Mehl hopes to again show her versatility in the throwing events.
ATHLETES TO WATCH
Curtis
junior
triple jump, long jump, 400
Currently owns the fifth-best triple jump in the nation (41 feet, 2 inches). Scratched at the 4A SPSL meet last year.
Jelani Heath
Rogers
senior
long jump
Her final jump last year – 19 feet, 11½ inches. That was good enough to win the short-statured Ram a 4A state title.
Tahoma
senior
100, 200
UW commit owns school records in 100, 200 and long jump. She and Nami Wilson are Tahoma speed demons.
Karlee Stueckle
Emerald Ridge
junior
100 hurdles, 300 hurdles
Top returner in stacked hurdles field, placing second last year. Can she chase down sister’s state junior record of 42.13?
Hadassah Ward
Gig Harbor
junior
shot put
Tides a serious contender for 3A girls team title, especially with defending shot put champion Ward back for senior year.
LOCAL RETURNING STATE PLACERS
Defending state champions in bold
100: Aliya "Nami" Wilson (Tahoma, 4A), so.; Olivia Ribera (Tahoma, 4A), sr.; Taylor DiLeonardo (Charles Wright, 1A), sr.
200: Jenna Bouyer (Curtis, 4A), jr.; Ribera (Tahoma, 4A); N. Wilson (Tahoma, 4A); Bella Foos (Tumwater, 2A), sr.; Morgan Schepker (Cascade Christian, 1A), sr.
400: Hannah Carroll (Gig Harbor, 3A), so.; Morgan Greene (Wilson, 3A), jr.; Foos (Tumwater, 2A); Elizabeth James (Fife, 2A), so.; Schepker (Cascade Christian, 1A); Megan McSheffrey (Northwest Christain, 2B), jr.
800: Malaina Thacker (Rogers, 4A), sr.; Paxton DePoe (South Kitsap, 4A), so.; Emma Sjolund (Sumner, 4A), jr.; McSheffrey (Northwest Christian, 2B)
1,600: Thacker (Rogers, 4A); Eliana Summers (Northwest Christian, 2B), jr.; Anneke Tel (Mt. Rainier Lutheran, 1B), so.
3,200: Rachel Kastama (Puyallup, 4A), sr.; Summers (Northwest Christian, 2B); Faith Nitz (Evergreen Lutheran, 1B), jr.
100 hurdles: Karlee Stueckle (Emerald Ridge, 4A), jr.; Caila Tongco (Kent-Meridian, 4A), jr.; Jaleesa Taylor (Kent-Meridian, 4A), jr.; Rebecca Thareek (Auburn, 4A), jr.; McKenzi Williams (Auburn Riverside, 4A), sr.; Madi Frampton (Black Hills, 2A), jr.; Heidi Sowers (Northwest Christian, 2B), sr.
300 hurdles: Stueckle (Emerald Ridge, 4A); Tongco (Kent-Meridian, 4A); Mareonna Henderson (Emerald Ridge, 4A), jr.; Essence Foster (Rogers, 4A), sr.; Thareek (Auburn, 4A); Molly House (Auburn Mountainview, 4A), sr.; Sowers (Northwest Christian, 2B); McSheffrey (Northwest Christian, 2B)
Shot put: Ginny Mehl (Tahoma, 4A), sr.; Hadassah Ward (Gig Harbor, 3A), jr.; Rhaven Dean (Sumner, 4A), sr.
Discus: Mehl (Tahoma, 4A); Precious Mauia (Kentridge, 4A), sr.; Dean (Sumner, 4A); Dreakeanna Adair (Bonney Lake, 3A), jr.
Javelin: Mehl (Tahoma, 4A); Tanya Simora (Puyallup, 4A), so.; Jordan Fong (Kentlake, 4A), jr.; Dean (Sumner, 4A); Samantha Swartout (Eatonville, 2A), jr.; Annika Cederstrand (Annie Wright, 1A), sr.; Elizabeth Stottlemyre (Northwest Christian, 2B), sr.
High jump: Ami Yoshino (Mt. Rainier, 4A), jr.; Thareek (Auburn, 4A); Emily Carlson (Central Kitsap, 3A), jr.; Maisy Williams (Black Hills, 2A), so.; Kierstin Patefield (Cascade Christian, 1A), sr.; Ciera Zimmerman (Christian Faith, 1B), jr.
Pole vault: Madison Licari (Fife, 2A), jr.
Long jump: Jelani Heath (Rogers, 4A), sr.; Lexi Ellis (Curtis, 4A), jr.; Daizanique Anderson (Bellarmine Prep, 4A), sr.; Alisha "Miya" Wilson (Tahoma, 4A), so.; Naja Whitehead (Life Christian, 2B), so.
Triple jump: Saudia Heard (Curtis, 4A), jr.; Audrey Fernandez (Emerald Ridge, 4A), sr.; Kiarra Scott (Kentridge, 4A), sr.; Josephine Akinlosotu (Federal Way, 4A), sr.; Zayani Duncan-Graves (Federal Way, 4A), so.; Keshara Romain (Timberline, 3A), jr.; Mykah Okoro (Clover Park, 2A), so.; Katherine Andrus (Vashon Island, 1A), sr.; Sowers (Northwest Christian, 2B)
MARK THE CALENDAR
May 19-20: West Central District championships
May 25-27: Star Track XXXV at Mount Tahoma Stadium
