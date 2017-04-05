Puyallup’s dynamic Grant-Spellacy duo – best middle infield in the state?

You might know of Gonzaga University signee Michael Spellacy — a returning starting shortstop for the Puyallup High School baseball team.
But who is this Gavin Grant?
For one, he’s a 5-foot-10, 160-pound middle infielder.
He’s verbally committed to play baseball for Oregon State University, which is currently ranked No. 1 in the nation and is riding a 20-game win streak.
He spent most of his time last year as one of the smallest designated hitters there was in the 4A South Puget Sound League.
Oh, and he’s got a blond Mohawk atop dark hair, and you’re most likely to find him singing along to Shakira’s "Hips don’t lie."
"I love Shakira," Grant said. "That gets me happy."
And Grant is loving the chance to play a much larger role this year – and that he was able to commit to OSU less than a week ago over interest from Xavier and UW.
"It felt like home," Grant said. "I just went down there like a week before my decision on a visit and I loved it. And I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to play for the No. 1 team in the country right now."
So make that two NCAA Division I-bound middle infielders for Puyallup.
Grant starts at second base and Spellacy, a senior, at shortstop. They’re best friends, they say, and also the best middle infield combo in the state – they say.
It’s not an easy point to argue.
"I wouldn’t compare us to anybody," Spellacy said. "I think we match up against anybody and we’re better than anybody."
Marc Wiese said it’s one of the best middle infield duos he’s had in his 21st year at the school after being drafted by the New York Mets in the 41st round in 1987.
He put his former combo of Levi Jordan and Zach Needham just ahead – they both went to UW after leading Puyallup to its only state title in 2014.
"We’ve had some really good middles," Wiese said. "But I would put these guys right up there with (Jordan and Needham).
"Gavin is a tremendous athlete. He’s got tremendous upside. And Michael is just – he’s got a tremendous baseball IQ. Their combination – they have a chance to be really special."
Grant and Spellacy are similar in many ways, with Grant having slightly more range and athleticism and Spellacy having a rocket for an arm. Spellacy also pitches this season – he threw a no-hitter against Emerald Ridge and was two outs away from a five-inning perfect game against a potent Sumner lineup.
Grant will slide to shortstop when Spellacy is pitching.
Not that last year’s middle infield was too bad either – with Spellacy and Collin Wolf, who now plays at Tacoma Community College. Grant said it allowed him to spend last year focusing on his hitting. He batted .303 in 42 plate appearances.
"I think he’s really grown a lot," Spellacy said. "I think that experience last year helped him a lot too because it gave him a taste of what it is like.
"We are always going to make the routine plays, but at the same time we are always going to have a chance to make that outstanding play."
Like against Rogers, when Grant and Spellacy connected for an inning-ending double play with the bases loaded and Puyallup trailing, 5-4.
That gave Puyallup an opportunity to win it in the bottom of the seventh – which it did on Eric Peterson’s walk-off.
"I played infield with him all summer and we’re always trying to stay on the field, trying to get that chemistry together," Grant said.
"I think we’re the best middle infield in the state."
