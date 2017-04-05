Prep roundup: Briskans Shibale scores in the 80th minute to win for Mount Rainier boys soccer

1:49 The News Tribune’s 2016-17 All-Area girls basketball team Pause

3:46 UW signee Michael Porter Jr a state champion in first year at Nathan Hale

2:18 Highlights: JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge win school's first 4A state girls basketball title

1:47 Meet The News Tribune's All-Area boys basketball team

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

1:46 Chris Petersen speaks after Day 5 of UW spring practice

1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day

1:32 Man pleads guilty for driving into 7-year-old trick-or-treater while drunk

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line