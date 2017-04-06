Lincoln cancels 33-year-old Tacoma Invitational

1:58 Top catchers for Federal Way, Kentwood, Sumner love life behind the plate Pause

0:58 Mother who allegedly abandoned baby while on meth arraigned

2:10 Belly up to the bar for barrel-aged cocktails

6:14 Clint Dempsey chats after Sounders training Thursday

1:14 Tunnel-machine Bertha breaks through, emerging near Seattle Center

4:16 TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

2:12 Going to court as a positive experience

3:51 Legislative pages experience lawmaking first hand with mock hearing

0:50 Semitrucks crash closes state Route 507