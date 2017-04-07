New Kentridge football coach: Chargers hire QB guru Brett Ogata from Mercer Island

Brett Ogata has been hired as the next coach at Kentridge High School, the school officially announced Friday morning.
He takes over the Chargers after spending the past eight years as the coach at Mercer Island, and Kent School District athletic director Dave Lutes said that experience was a key factor in hiring Ogata to replace longtime coach Marty Osborn.
“We are very excited to have Brett take over the Charger program,” Lutes said. “He has experience, good organizational materials and I think he has the kind of personality that fits what we’re looking for.”
Ogata was the quarterbacks coach at Skyline when it had the No. 1 quarterback in the country – Jake Heaps. Then he coached UW-bound Jeff Lindquist at Mercer Island.
So he goes from his high-octane offenses of Skyline and Mercer Island to Kentridge … which had run a pistol wing-T offense under Osborn.
Ogata had not yet responded to calls seeking comment.
“One of the things Brett talks about is the importance of the scheme he is running to meet the kids we have,” Kentridge athletic director Eric Anderson said. “He emphasizes keeping it simple and run certain things and run them really well – that his plays are not overly complicated.
“He wants to get to know our kids. I can’t say we will be a running team or a throwing team – I’m sure we’ll do both – but he’s not going to be fitting round pegs into square holes.”
Anderson said that what also attracted them about Ogata was his experience in the staunch 4A and 3A/2A KingCo.
A 4A or 3A KingCo school has played for the 4A or 3A state championship in the Tacoma Dome every year since 2000 (including 11 years since then when one of its schools has played in both title games).
The last time an NPSL school played for a state title was Kentwood in 2003 and the last time Kentridge reached the title game was in 1982, when it lost to Richland.
No NPSL school made it out of the district playoffs last year. And Kentridge’s last winning season came in 2009, when it went 6-4.
“He was successful in a highly competitive league coaching homegrown Mercer Island kids,” Anderson said. “The biggest thing – across the board in the NPSL – is we need to find ways to be up there competing with the Unions’ and Camas’ and Skylines’ and get the feeling of success we want to bring to our kids. It’s not just about winning games, but we want to turn this around.”
The next part will be what to do with Marty Osborn – who has coached Kentridge the past 26 years and is the school’s all-time winningest coach (138-123 overall).
He resigned after the season, with the Chargers finishing 0-10. He had told his administration in 2015 that he would step down if the Chargers didn’t see success in 2016, so he kept his word.
But he expressed that he would like to stay on as an assistant coach if he can. He is still a teacher at Kentridge.
Anderson said they are leaving that decision to Ogata.
“(Ogata) said he wanted to talk to all the coaches who were on staff and see if there is a place they would fit in what he’s hoping to do,” Anderson said.
“One of the first movements that Brett is going to undertake is putting the staff together,” Lutes said. “That issue will be his decision. If he sees a place for Marty, we’d love that. But it’s going to be his decision and we’ll support him.”
Ogata becomes the fifth coach in the South Sound this offseason to replace a coach who had been there for at least 20 years.
Osborn had been at Kentridge for 26 seasons. Sid Otton, the state’s all-time winningest coach, stepped down from Tumwater after 43 years and Bill Beattie took over for him after coaching at Olympia for 22 years. Olympia hired Steve Davis to replace Beattie.
George Fairhart left Eatonville after 24 years there to take over at Gig Harbor after coach Aaron Chantler stepped down. And Don Clegg retired from Wilson after 29 seasons there. Wilson and Eatonville remain the two South Sound coaching jobs still available.
And this fills the second coaching vacancy in the Kent School District this offseason. Kent-Meridian hired Jeff Scott to replace Brett Allen, who had spent seven years there. Kentwood coach Mike Bush and Kentlake coach Brett Thompson each completed their second seasons coaching their schools.
So that makes 23-year Tahoma coach Tony Davis the most experienced coach in the 4A NPSL Cascade. The rest of the seven schools in the division have a combined 11 years of head-coaching experience at their schools (Tremain Mack has the second-most tenure with five years at Mount Rainier).
