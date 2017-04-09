Auburn Riverside student spends spring break in Thailand, sets world weightlifting record with Team USA

Can you lift 423 pounds to you shoulder and above your head?
Auburn Riverside High School junior Harrison Maurus can. And he’s 17 years old.
Maurus was in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday when he set a Youth World Record with a 192 kilogram clean and jerk representing Team USA at the International Weightlifting Federation Youth World Championships.
Check out the video:
Hey Auburn! Shout out to Harrison Maurus! World record setting hometown athlete. Keep making us proud Harrison! https://t.co/qeAMA31Loa— City of Auburn (WA) (@auburn_wa) April 9, 2017
Maurus also won the youth world championship.
"Walking up to the platform, I knew it was going to be heavy," Maurus said in a teamusa.org release. "It was an incredible feeling. It was awesome, it made me hungry for another championship."
He also had a 140-kilogram (308.6-pound) snatch, meaning he lifted a barbell from the ground and over his head in one motion. That means Maurus totaled 332 kilograms (combined snatch with his 192 kilogram clean and jerk) to win the world championship.
"It was pretty surreal," Maurus’ coach, Kevin Simons, said in the release. "I have been working with this kid since he was 10 years old. This is the proudest moment in my life in athletics. Harrison has the discipline of a champion. He does all the small stuff to win. He stays on top of his sleep, his diet, his training."
Then there was this from USA Weightlifting CEO Phil Andrews:
"Harrison was nothing short of magical tonight," Andrews said in the release. "The whole nation is proud of his achievements."
Maurus works out at Alpha Strength and Conditioning in Auburn.
The previous 77 kilogram division record, according to the International Weightlifting Federation’s website, was a 191-kilogram clean and jerk set by Yeison Lopez of Colombia on Oct. 23.
Auburn schools are currently on spring break.
Maurus was featured two years ago in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd.”
