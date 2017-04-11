Band battle: Lincoln, Sumner drum lines dazzle in duel before Daffodil Parade

Two of the best drum lines in the South Sound … in one location.
Why not a drum line playoff?
The Lincoln and Sumner high school drum lines had some time to kill on Saturday at the Daffodil Parade and decided to face off in a thrilling friendly competition of top-notch drumlines.
And all that was missing was Nick Cannon.
There was Sumner’s symbol line dramatically lining in front of the Sumner drum line, busting a synchronized routine (check the 7:30 mark of the video).
Or Lincoln’s Ben Malietufa unstrapping his base drum, taking off his hat to break out some dance moves (check the 12:15 mark).
Or Lincoln’s Joseph Simpson flipping his symbols (check the 15:21 mark) – thanks to the bandana grips band director Peter Briggs said Simpson had learned researching on YouTube. The sophomore has since been teaching his moves to other students.
“Watching kids with such joy and passion sharing that joy and passion with each other – that was my favorite part,” Briggs said. “There wasn’t any animosity, it wasn’t showing off or posturing or showboating – it was just sharing what they enjoyed doing with each other.”
Sumner for the first time traveled to the Lincoln Invitational Drum line Festival on March 11, and took first place, Briggs said. They also both performed at the Seattle Seahawks football game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Nov. 20.
The drum line playoff also showcased each school’s unique style – Lincoln and its show style technique and Sumner with its Corps style.
They also played one song together – Jumbo. Both bands were taught the song by the Seahawks’ Blue Thunder group (check it out at about the 3:15 mark).
