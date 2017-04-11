High school sports roundup for April 10.

BASEBALL
Top Performer: Michael Newstrom, Puyallup (7 IP, 10 Ks, 2 H 3 BB in 2-0 win over Curtis).
Puyallup 2, Curtis 0: Pitcher Michael Newstrom carried Puyallup through all seven innings, earned a shutout and the win over Curtis on Monday.
Newstrom threw 97 pitches in his outing, striking out 10 and only giving up two hits.
“Pitching on both sides was really good,” said Curtis coach Bryan Robinson. “Newstrom pounded the fastball, breaking ball and the changeup. It left some of our batters chasing after balls.”
Newstrom’s performance was backed up by Brady Hinkle going 2-for-3 with an RBI double and Eric Peterson going 1-for-2 with an RBI single.
“Puyallup had timely hitting today,” Robinson said. “Our defense was pretty solid throughout the game however. Kyle Russell had an unassisted double play and our pitcher, Kyler Stancato, did a really solid job staying composed.”
Curtis’ two hits came courtesy of Stancato and Jason Tutton.
Gig Harbor 5, Central Kitsap 4: The Tides scored all five of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning, and all of them came with two outs.
Getting things started was two batters getting hit by pitches, then two strikeouts quickly afterwards. The freshly added Cameron Brooks came through with an RBI double and the scoring began for the Tides.
Then came Cameron McIntosh to the plate. Gathering his only hit, McIntosh knocked in a clean double down the line and the Tides’ winning run.
“Our kids were pretty amped up,” said Gig Harbor coach Larry Roehr. “All of a sudden we got something going and we had a shot. We were down in this game, but we always think that we will win.”
After the Cougars got two base runners on with one out in the top of the seventh inning, Patrick Fredrickson came in for the two-out save and shut the door on Central Kitsap.
“We closed it out and walked home with a win,” Roehr said. “It was a good win because just a few minutes prior, it didn’t look like we would come back.”
The Cougars’ Tristan Barr went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI to lead his team on the day.
Rogers 2, Bellarmine Prep 1: Kolby Force and Clay Spacher were intertwined throughout their game against the Lions as Force would get on base, and Spacher would drive him in.
The game winning run for the Rams came late as Force stole second in the sixth, and Spacher drove him in by singling to center field.
Force was the only Ram that crossed the plate, in fact going 2-for-3 with a triple and the only two runs scored for Rogers. Spacher went 2-for-3 with both of the Rams’ RBIs as well.
Kennedy Catholic 3, Kentwood 2: Despite the Conquerors getting out to a two run lead, the Lancers were able to come back and take the win away.
Kentwood’s Dylan Johnson pitched fairly well as he struck out nine over the six innings. The biggest blemish was that the Lancers’ Grayson O’Neil singled late in the fifth inning to give Kennedy Catholic the lead.
Sane McGuire went 2-for-3 for the Conquerors, including a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Spanaway Lake 7, Lakes 2: Four runs in the first inning for the Sentinels were more than enough to keep the lead over the visiting Lancers.
Nick Misely was the most productive player for Spanaway Lake as he went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Dawsen Kaaiwela went 2-for-3 as well, scoring a run for the Sentinels.
The Lancers were led by Nicholas Bonzurant going 2-for-4 with an RBI.
SOFTBALL
Top Performer: Lily Hope, Auburn Mountainview (4-4, HR, 5 RBI, 4 R in 13-4 win over Auburn).
Gig Harbor 8, Shelton 2: The Tides jumped all over the Highclimbers as the runs were spread all across the game on Monday.
Anna Stewart was the main producer of the offense as she went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and 3 RBIs. Jordan Adams also went all seven innings for the Tides, striking out 14 batters, walking two and only giving up two runs.
Shelton was led by Taya Gouley, going 1-for-3 on the day with a triple and an RBI.
Peninsula 7, Timberline 0: The Seahawks blanked the Blazers on the road and spread out their offense all through the game.
Nikki Endress was very productive as she went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, and Lelya Van der Bank went 1-for-3 with an RBI as well. Ashley Gonzalves finished 2-for-4 with two runs scored.
Three of the four Blazer hits came courtesy of Bailey Haddock, as she went 3-for-3 on the day.
Auburn Mountainview 13, Auburn 4: Lily Hope was a monster for the Lions as she delivered plenty of runs on the day.
Going a perfect 4-for-4, Hope launched a grand slam during the game to cap her five RBIs and four runs scored. Emily Bartholomew went 2-for-5 with a double and a home run as well, collecting 3 RBIs and scoring twice.
The Trojans’ had the lead after the first inning, as Riley Miehl went 1-for-3 with 2 RBIs.
BOYS SOCCER
Kentridge 1, Mount Rainier 1: It was a defensive battle between the Chargers and the Rams as neither team could really figure each other out.
Near the end of the first half, Briskans Shibale was able to break through the Kentridge defense and get fouled for a penalty kick. Shibale would convert in the 38th minute.
“They defended well. It was difficult to break them down,” said Mount Rainier coach Steve Mohn. “I made substitutions at the end of the first half and we were able to get the penalty kick.”
Five minutes into the second half, Amri Mwenyeheri intercepted a bad pass for the Chargers and was able to knock in a goal that would equalize the match.
And then, a stalemate.
“It was a defensive battle. They had their defenders pretty deep and had guys sitting in front of them,” said Mohn. “I wanted them to move the ball around to get Kentridge out of position, but we could not get them out of the way.”
Neither team was able to break down the defense of the other and the 1-1 tie remained until the final whistle blew.
Auburn Riverside 3, Enumclaw 1: Two goals in the second half broke it open for the Ravens as Kobe Middlebrooks got the first goal.
Middlebrooks was able to find an open lane and receive the pass from Sahanie Shell to score in the 18th minute.
The Hornets answered four minutes later with Kyle Revell striking to tie up the match.
Late in the match, after already taking a 2-1 lead, the Ravens secured the victory with Luke Stone scoring and going up 3-1 in the 77th minute.
