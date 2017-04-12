Prep roundup: Kentridge’s Callia, Franklin Pierce’s Russell pitch perfect games

Baseball
Top Performer: Mike Callia, Kentridge (5 IP, 6 K, no-hitter, in 11-0 win at Kent-Meridian)
Kentridge 11, Kent-Meridian 0: Mike Callia threw an impressive perfect game in the Chargers’ decisive win over the Royals.
The Chargers started out strong, getting a whopping seven runs in the first inning which would have been all they needed since the pitching from the mound was as good as it gets.
Mike Callia pitched all five innings getting six strikeouts and held the opposing Royals to zeros across the board completing the perfect game.
Kentridge’s Jeremy Davila went 1-for-4 with 3 RBIs along with scoring a run. Kody Darcy went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs and scored a run, Trent Jackson went 2-for-2 with 2 RBIs scoring two runs and Thomas Pardey who went 2-for-3 with 2 RBIs with a run.
The Chargers will play Wednesday again against the Royals, this time at home at 4 p.m.
Eatonville 5, Highline 3: The Cruisers won a narrow victory over the Pirates in a game that started slow but ended fast.
Neither team was able to score until the fourth inning when Eatonville got all five of their runs to answer Highline’s two runs, which ended up being all the Cruisers needed.
“Even though we were down, they were positive,” Eatonville head coach Mike Moeller said. “It’s something we teach them — approaches at the plate and look for your pitch; not trying to overdo it at the plate.”
It was a battle of the pitchers as both teams had strong performances from the mound.
“It was well pitched. Streich and Perkins did very well in their starts,” Moeller said. “Two really even teams; I think it was their first loss.”
Gig Harbor 4, Capital 2: Behind strong pitching from Avery Jones, the Tides hung on to a messy win over the Cougars.
“The game was strange because both teams played well until errors in the sixth,” Gig Harbor coach Larry Roehr said. “All the runs on both sides were unearned. It was 2-0 going into the sixth.”
That was where the Cougars tried to make a last minute comeback, but the veteran Jones was able to get the save while remaining cool under pressure.
“Ths is Jones’ second complete game in a row,” Roehr said. “He is a WSU commit; he is a senior and he is pretty focused.”
In a game where both teams had five hits each, it was down to the pitching that made the difference and Jones proved again he can come through for his team.
“He does a great job,” Roehr said. “For the year he has 19 strikeouts 16 innings pitched (and) his ERA is about 0.60.”
River Ridge 4, Steilacoom 0: Jeter Larson threw a near perfect game in the Hawks’ dominant win over the Sentinels.
“The last time we played them they ten-runned us so we competed a lot better,” Steilacoom coach Eric Garrett said. “Our pitcher Noah Burlingame pitched well — good enough to win — but their pitcher is pretty solid.”
Solid is an accurate descriptor as Larson threw for all seven innings only allowing one hit and getting nine strikeouts. The Hawks only needed three hits to seal the deal.
The Hawks will play next against the Montesano Bulldogs on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m.
Curtis 7, Graham-Kapowsin 2: Still looking for that second league win, the Eagles fell to the Vikings.
“We’re 1-8 in league, so we need to play harder and just be more intense and aggressive,” Graham-Kapowsin coach Brian Jackson said. “We’re not getting out of our own way.”
The Vikings will play on Thursday at 4 p.m. at home against the Sumner Spartans while the Eagles will look to win one at home on Wednesday against the Emerald Ridge Jaguars at 4 p.m.
Softball
Top Performer: Lindsay Russell, Franklin Pierce (5 IP, no-hitter, 7 K in an 11-0 win over Foss)
Franklin Pierce 11, Foss 0: Behind All-Star pitching by Lindsay Russell, who didn’t give up a single hit, the Cardinals secured a dominant win over the Falcons.
“Our pitcher pitched a really great game,” Franklin Piece coach Jennifer Bruce said. “She’s new to the team this year. This is her second no-hitter now that’s she’s thrown. “
The strong pitching set up Katy Cook to have a 3-for-3 night at the plate with an RBI plus scoring two runs as the Cardinals scored all their runs in two innings.
They scored five in the second and six in the third which was all they needed to win the game.
Stadium 7, Wilson 6: In a back-and-forth game the Rams couldn’t quite complete the comeback as the Tigers hung on to win a close game.
“It was a tough game,” Wilson coach Jess Wicker said. “We thought we had them early.”
Wilson was the first to score, getting two in the first inning and even maintaining a one run lead into the fifth.
But then the Rams found themselves down three runs going into the seventh inning.
“We had the tying runs on base with one out but couldn’t get them in,” Wicker said. “They played catch better than we did.”
The Rams scored two in the bottom of the seventh, but came up just short from tying the game up to force extra innings.
The Tigers will play next on the road against Mount Tahoma on Thursday at 4 p.m.
