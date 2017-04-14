Prep roundup: Patrick Frederickson’s complete game helps Gig Harbor past Bellevue

Baseball
Top performer: Patrick Frederickson, Gig Harbor
7.0 IP, 4 H, ER 7 K’s, BB — In 4-1 win over Central Kitsap.
Gig Harbor 4, Bellevue 1: Once again, the Tides earned the victory thanks to solid pitching from Patrick Fredrickson, who went the distance Thursday.
The future University of Minnesota pitcher struck out seven, and gave up four hits and an earned run over seven innings.
“He was the star of the game,” said Gig Harbor coach Larry Roehr. “He pitched another complete game for us. This game was dominated by his pitching.”
But it wasn’t all Frederickson’s arm that got the win over the Cougars. The bats of Johnny Schmidt and Cameron Brooks were effective.
Schmidt had a 1-for-3 day and drove in two runs, and Brooks drove in a run. All of the Tides’ runs came in the fourth inning.
Emerald Ridge 12, Graham-Kapowsin 11: An eight-run third inning was too much for the Eagles to overcome, despite making it a close one.
“”We fell behind real early and made it difficult on ourselves,” said Graham-Kapowsin coach Brian Jackson. “We came back a little bit in the last innings, but it ended when we popped out with the bases loaded.”
The Jaguars had plenty of offense as De’Sean Johnson went 3 for 5 with a home run and four runs driven in. Chris Hartsock went 2 for 5 with an RBI.
The Eagles’ Thomas Wheeler went 3 for 5 with a double and three RBIs, and Tyler Wheeler went 2 for 3 with a home run and five runs driven in.
But despite scoring eight runs in the last two innings, the Eagles fell short.
Steilacoom 9, Renton 7: J.J. Lemming helped carry the Sentinels to victory with a strong day at the plate.
Lemming went 2 for 3 with two doubles, and drove in six runs.
“We battled, we are still a young team and we are learning how to compete,” said Steilacoom coach Eric Garrett. “We spent time recently on our batting and it showed today.”
Ryan Wiegman went 3 for 4, scored three runs and stole two bases.
Curtis 8, Sumner 4: The Vikings handled the Spartans when their offense came through.
Sam Abbott and Jackson Robinette had a couple of doubles for Curtis, and drove in two runs each.
Grant Sherrod was the best hitter for the Spartans, going 2 for 2 and scoring a run.
Softball
Top performer: Danika Dennis, Tahoma
2 for 4, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 2 R — in 13-3 win over Kentridge.
Tahoma 13, Kentridge 3: Danika Dennis was a one-woman wrecking crew for the Bears as she had a big day at the plate to lead her team Thursday.
Dennis launched two homers that resulted in three RBIs. Saxon Piksa also had some pop going as she went 2 for 2 with a double and three RBIs.
The Chargers were led by Sydney Macauley, who went 2 for 3 and drove in a run.
