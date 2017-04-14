Stadium hoping for state under former MLS player Raphael Cox
Raphael Cox is in his first year as the boys soccer coach at Stadium High School, where he graduated from before being drafted in the fourth round by Real Salt Lake in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft. And the Tigers haven’t lost a match yet.
TJ Cotterilltcotterill@thenewstribune.com
