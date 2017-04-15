Wilson sisters pace Tahoma at Pasco Invite

Tacoma has its own version of the Wilson sisters, with a Ribera thrown in.
And while they may not be as famous as Seattle’s version of Ann and Nancy Wilson — the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers of Heart — Aliya, twin sister Alisha and older sister Tierra are by far the much faster Wilsons.
Together, with senior teammate Olivia Ribera, the Tahoma foursome won the girls 4x100 relay Saturday at the 56th running of the Pasco Invite at Edgar Brown Stadium.
The winning time of 46.64 seconds wasn’t as fast as the quartet’s 46.32 last weekend at the Arcadia Invitational in California — setting an all-time best mark for Washington state in that event. But it was easily fast enough.
“We showed them today why we got the record,” Aliya Wilson said. “Everybody hasn’t recovered from Arcadia. But we wanted to make sure we took advantage of the sun, and go as hard as we could.”
It ended up being a great day for Aliya Wilson and her Tahoma teammates.
“I so tired,” she said after winning the girls 200 meters. “I’m not used to doing four events yet. I hope we get the team title.”
Two hours later, Wilson got her wish as Tahoma won the girls team title with 68 points. The Tahoma boys and girls won the combined title too.
The sophomore entered the day holding state-leading marks in the 100, 200 and long jump, in addition to sharing the top 4x100 relay mark with her sisters and Ribera.
At the end of the day, she won the 100 meters title in 11.91 seconds, then blasted the field to win the 200 in 25.14 seconds. She also finished third in the girls long jump with a leap of 17 feet, 9 inches.
“I think I’m quite there where I want to be,” she said. “I’m getting better in the 200, and my time in the 100 is dropping.”
It was good enough for her to be named the Outstanding Female Athlete of the meet.
It was a banner day for South Sound girls, who left Pasco with six event titles.
Emerald Ridge’s Kaylee Stueckle was the top girls hurdler, winning the 300 lows and placing third in the 100 highs.
“I ended up switching my blocks (between hurdles),” said Stueckle. “I made sure at the beginning (of the 300s) that I didn’t have to switch steps. Now I need to worry about finishing stronger.”
Curtis’ Abby Garlick won the 400 meters in a time of 57.77 seconds for a PR. Garlick got a great start and had made up considerable distance after just 100 meters. By the 300-meter mark, Garlick had moved from third and into the lead for good.
Curtis’ Lexi Ellis won the girls triple jump in what was a South Sound 1-2-3 podium finish.
Ellis leapt 41 feet, 2 inches, while Alisha Wilson of Tahoma was second at 39-4.25 and Audrey Fernandez of Emerald Ridge had 39-2.25 for third. Fernandez also placed second in the long jump with a mark of 18-00.75.
“Most of my jumps today felt really good,” said Ellis, whose mark tied the state-leading best she had last week at the Texas Relays. “The frustrating part was most of my big jumps today were scratches.”
But she saw the improvement from Texas.
“Most of my jumps (in Texas) were from two feet behind the board,” Ellis said.
On the boys’ side, the Curtis boys raced to victory in the 4x100 relay. Marlon Jones, Sabian Bryant, Taj Moffett and Izaiah Fields combined to clock in with a 42.61 seconds time for the win.
It was the South Sound’s only victory in the boys’ meet.
“It was better than I thought we’d do,” said Fields, who is the state leader in the 100 meters at 10.72 seconds he had at the Texas Relays. “It’s important (in the relays) to show how dominant we are. We try to intimidate the other teams.”
Fields also finished third in the boys 100 in 10.79 seconds, while Moffett picked up a third in the long jump at 22 feet, 8.75 inches.
Neither athlete was happy with their performances.
“I felt good but I was a little upset I didn’t PR or get a 10.6 (in the 100),” said Fields.
“I could have done better in the long jump,” said Moffett. “But we’re just starting. I start working on the triple jump next week, and I’ll run the 100 and the two relays.”
Moffett is correct. There are still six weeks until the state meet.
Kentridge’s Tyler Cronk, who cleared 7-1 in the high jump last month in Wenatchee, finished second in the same event Saturday.
Cronk, Walla Walla’s Mitchell Jacobson and Shadle Park’s Jakobe Ford were locked in a battle. All three cleared 6-10. But it was Ford who got past 7 feet.
Cronk and Jacobson finished at 6-10, but Cronk got second place because he had fewer misses.
Ford attempted to break the Invite record of 7-2 1/2, set by Franklin’s Rick Noji in 1985, by clearing 7-3. But he failed on all three attempts.
Bonney Lake’s Cody Miller took second in the boys 110 high hurdles, just being edged out at the finish line by Chiawana’s Germain Barnes. Miller finished in 14.82 seconds.
Tahoma’s Bobby Say placed second in the triple jump with a leap of 45-5.5.
Spokane’s North Central won the boys team title, while Coeur d’Alene’s Grady Leonard was named Outstanding Male Athlete of the Meet.
BOYS
100 METERS
Finals (top 3)
1. Joseph Gauthier (Hanford) 10.61
2. Rodrick Fisher (East Valley) 10.62
3. Izaiah Fields (Curtis) 10.79
Other locals (preliminaries): 15. Elijah Jones (Wilson) 11.53; 17. Solomon Hines (Kentridge) 11.60; 19. Trent Hiner (Bonney Lake) 11.68; 20. Marvin Williams (Emerald Ridge) 11.69; 28. Xavier Presten (Fife) 11.87.
200 METERS
Finals (top 3)
1. Rodrick Fisher (East Valley) 21.67
2. Joseph Gautier (Hanford) 21.82
3. Charles Johnson (Cheney) 22.14
Locals (finals): 5. Elijah Jones (Wilson) 22.45; DNS. Izaiah Fields (Curtis); (preliminaries) 11. Michael Russell (Sumner) 22.85; 13. Marlon Jones (Curtis) 23.11; 19. Marvin Williams (Emerald Ridge) 23.43; 26. Trent Hiner (Bonney Lake) 23.84.
400 METERS
Finals (top 3)
1. Jake Ulrich (Eastmont) 47.91
2. Zac Magee (Coeur D’Alene) 49.12
3. Nathon Maltos (Sunnyside) 49.81
Locals: 6. Michael Russell (Sumner) 50.11; 8. Colin Marvin (Tahoma) 50.92; 21. Marvin Williams (Emerald Ridge) 52.52; 25. Seth Joyner (Curtis) 53.35; 26. Tanner Hahn (Capital) 53.56.
800 METERS
Finals (top 3)
1. Jack Ammon (NW Christian-Colbert) 1:56.81
2. Anthony Ghiorso (Rocky Mountain) 1:57.52
3. Brock O’Neal (Kentridge) 1:57.73
Other locals: 6. William Glick (Bonney Lake) 1:58.36; 14. Raphael De Ocampo (Emerald Ridge) 2:01.92; 16. Matt Ihling (Capital) 2:02.65; 24. Kobe Shields (Tahoma) 2:04.16; 25. Mason White (Sumner) 2:04.26; 32. Brody Sodon (Curtis) 2:11.22.
1,600 METERS
Finals (top 3)
1. Jonas Price (Eisenhower) 4:24.08
2. Thomas Weakland (Asotin) 4:25.89
3. George Cretu (Redmond) 4:26.17
Locals: 10. Parker Stachler (Wilson) 4:30.99; 18. Isaiah Eller (Kentridge) 4:34.30; 23. Brian Martinez (Tahoma) 4:36.77; 25. Dennis Keith (Curtis) 4:37.08; 30. Mykel Fisher (Bonney Lake) 4:45.26.
1 MILE
Finals (top 3)
1. Austin Byrer (Lewiston) 4:17.14
2. Kenneth Rooks (College Place) 4:19.21
3. Evan Thieme (Rocky Mountain) 4:19.90.
Locals: 6. Lance Slichko (Emerald Ridge) 4:21.06; 8. Dawson Besst (Tahoma) 4:22.03.
3,200 METERS
Finals (top 3)
1. Austin Byrer (Lewiston) 9:17.69
2. Tibebu Proctor (Northwest) 9:18.52
3. Silas Griffith (Ridgefield) 9:23.00
Locals: 7. Ben Jacot (Curtis) 9:31.21; 19. Casey Bennett (Wilson) 9:51.80; 22. Drew Hovde (Emerald Ridge) 9:53.29; 33. Chandler Nill (Tahoma) 10:04.14; 38. Adam Sjolund (Sumner) 10:59.02.
110-METER HIGH HURDLES
Finals (top 3)
1. Germain Barnes (Chiawana) 14.81
2. Cody Miller (Bonney Lake) 14.82
3. Jalen Ford (Bothell) 15.22
Other local: 6. David Njeri (Wilson) 15.62.
300-METER INTERMEDIATE HURDLES
Finals (top 3)
1. Cass Elliott (West Seattle) 38.27
2. Joseph Heitman (Mead) 39.21
3. Germain Barnes (Chiawana) 39.39
Locals: 5. David Njeri (Wilson) 40.14; 11. Isaiah Brooks (Bonney Lake) 41.76; 17. Chase Murphy (Auburn Mountainview) 42.94; 27. Jason Power (Tahoma) 43.32; 28. Khalil Johnson (Fife) 43.59; 35. Logan Hawley (Emerald Ridge) 44.74; 37. Jaydon Ward (Curtis) 44.87.
4x100-METER RELAY
Finals (top 3)
1. Curtis (Marlon Jones, Sabian Bryant, Taj Moffett, Izaiah Fields), 42.61
2. Hanford (Valadez, Franklin, Izquierdo, Gauthier), 43.30
3. Cheney (Joungeward, Putney, Diaz, Johnson), 43.39
Other locals: 8. Kentridge (Punsalan, Stennis, Hines, Roberts), 44.04; 15. Auburn Mountainview (Benjamin, Washington, Currie, Penn), 44.44; 19. Tahoma (Lish, Marvin, Blakey, Hostetter), 44.61; 25. Bonney Lake (Brooks, Hiner, Miller, Martin), 45.06.
4x400-METER RELAY
Finals (top 3)
1. Eastmont (Lawless, Whited, Porterfield, Ulrich), 3:27.00
2. Mt Spokane (Adams, Barrera, Boschma, White), 3:27.53
3. Kamiakin (Smith, C. Gutierrez, Franco, B. Gutierrez), 3:27.85
Locals: DNS. Bonney Lake.
DISTANCE MEDLEY
Finals (top 3)
1. Bothell (Milandin, Hayes, Locknane, Banga), 11:14.39
2. Nathan Hale (Matteson, Heffron, King, Biondolillo), 11:17.53
3. Pasco (Daw, Castrellon, Castaneda, Llamas), 11:26.16
Locals: 11. Curtis (Steers, Van Valkenburg, Dobosz, Shirk), 12:00.57.
SHOT PUT
Finals (top 3)
1. Grady Leonard (Coeur D’Alene) 63 feet, 0 inches
2. Dillon Lionello (Mount Spokane) 61-2 1/2
3. Caleb Davis (Bonney Lake) 55-6.
Locals: 22. Chase Skuza (Sumner) 42-9; 34. Carter Reeves (Tahoma) 39-11; 35. Calhoun Helmberger (Curtis) 39-10.
DISCUS
Finals (top 3)
1. Dillon Lionello (Mt Spokane) 171 feet, 8 inches
2. Grady Leonard (Coeur D’Alene) 169-9
3. Wyatt Musser (Kamiakin) 167-2
Locals: 4. Caleb Davis (Bonney Lake) 159-8; 30. Carter Reeves (Tahoma) 116-0.
JAVELIN
Finals (top 3)
1. Draven Nevarez (Moses Lake) 194 feet, 7 inches
2. Josh Farr (Mead) 191-10
3. Gabriel Green (Arlington) 186-4
Locals: 16. Reece Goodman (Tahoma) 160-1; 23. Alex Norris (Emerald Ridge) 150-7; 25. Edwin Barber (Fife) 147-9; 32. Casey Todd (Bonney Lake) 143-8; 43. Jackson Lacrosse (Curtis) 123-9.
LONG JUMP
Finals (top 3)
1. Jakobe’ Ford (Shadle Park) 23 feet, 8 1/4 inches
2. Cody Allen (West Valley) 22-10
3. Taj Moffett (Curtis) 22-8 3/4
Other locals: 5. Bobby Say (Tahoma) 22-2 1/4; 9. Elijah Jones (Wilson) 21-2 1/2; 15. Deon Durr (Emerald RIdge) 20-5; T22. Tyler Cronk (Kentridge) 19-4; T22. Amitri Allen (Bonney Lake) 19-4; 28. Donovan Clark (Sumner) 19-3/4; 29. Spencer Hall (White River) 19-0.
TRIPLE JUMP
Finals (top 3)
1. Jakobe’ Ford (Shadle Park) 46 feet, 4 3/4 inches
2. Bobby Say (Tahoma) 45-5 1/2
3. Spencer Barrera (Mt Spokane) 44-11 1/4
Other locals: 6. David Davydenko (Sumner) 43-11 3/4; 7. Damian Mercado (Tahoma) 43-10 1/4; 9. Deon Durr (Emerald Ridge) 43-2; T26. Evan Arbini (Kentridge) 39-8 1/2; 32. Bill Benjamin (Auburn Mountainview) 37-9 1/2.
HIGH JUMP
Finals (top 3)
1. Jakobe’ Ford (Shadle Park) 7 feet, 0 inches
2. Tyler Cronk (Kentridge) 6-10
3. MItchell Jacobson (Walla Walla) J6-10
Other locals: 4. Damian Mercado (Tahoma) 6-4; T16. Spencer Hall (White River) 5-10; T16. Sergio Chavarin (Fife) 5-10.
POLE VAULT
Finals (top 3)
1. Cade Neumann (Mt. Spokane) 15 feet, 0 inches
T2. Braydon Maier (Selah) 14-6
T2. Clay Somes (Ferris) 14-6.
Locals: T9. Kacey Provo (Auburn Mountainview) 13-6; T20. Greg Piontek (White River) 12-0.
GIRLS
100 METERS
Finals (top 3)
1. Aliya Wilson (Tahoma) 11.91
2. Lexi Rolan (Medical Lake) 12.20
3. Olivia Ribera (Tahoma) 12.28
Other locals (finals): 9. Jenna Bouyer (Curtis) 12.91; (preliminaries): 11. Makayla Williams (Kentridge) 12.88; 15. Mareonna Henderson (Emerald Ridge) 13.03; 16. Emma Robbins (White River) 13.09; 24. Madison Grande (Peninsula) 13.33; 33. Mica Shaviri (Fife) 13.62; 39. Amaya Mahmoud (Wilson) 14.00.
200 METERS
Finals (top 3)
1. Aliya Wilson (Tahoma) 25.14
2. Lexi Rolan (Medical Lake) 25.35
3. Alsatta Bakana (Cheney) 25.46
Other locals (finals): 4. Emily Rohrer (Fife) 25.98; 5. Makayla Williams (Kentridge) 26.19; DNS. Audrey Fernandez (Emerald RIdge); (preliminaries) 22. Lily Lavine (Auburn Mountainview) 27.39; 26. Samantha Larberg (Sumner) 27.57; 34. Chloe Anastasi (White River) 27.93.
400 METERS
Finals (top 3)
1. Abby Garlock (Curtis) 57.77
2. Alsatta Bakana (Cheney) 58.65
3. Mirannda Shulman (Kamiakin) 58.97
Other local: 8. Abby Jean Blackwell (Tahoma) 60.69.
800 METERS
Finals (top 3)
1. Taylor Roe (Lake Stevens) 2:14.45
2. Emma Sjolund (Sumner) 2:18.76
3. Brooke Hansen (Southridge) 2:21.30
Other locals: 17. Katarina Zosel (Tahoma) 2:28.00; 18. Sophia Brown (Emerald Ridge) 2:28.22; 20. Clara Ramsdell (Auburn Mountainview) 2:28.60; 21. Amanda Wikramanayake (Peninsula) 2:28.73; 25. Jessi Taylor (Capital) 2:29.67; 27. Erika Brumfield (W.F. West) 2:31.37; 28. Alexia Sioda (Curtis) 2:31.39.
1,600 METERS
Finals (top 3)
1. Payton Fratusco (Rocky Mountain) 5:06.66
2. Rebecca Lehman (University) 5:10.73
3. McKinzi Teeples (Kamiakin) 5:18.16
Locals: 7. Lauren McKinnon (Capital) 5:21.40; 15. Reese Jacot (Curtis) 5:32.48; 22. Emma Moon (W.F. West) 5:36.64; 24. Rachel McAmis (Wilson) 5:39.34.
1 MILE
Finals (top 3)
1. Katie Thronson (Lewis and Clark) 5:03.31
2. Erinn Hill (North Central) 5:05.80
3. Faith Dilmore (Rocky Mountain) 5:07.08
Locals: 5. Emma Sjolund (Sumner) 5:09.96; 9. Kari Taylor (Capital) 5:15.37; 12. Breanna Glover (Tahoma) 5:18.28.
3,200 METERS
Finals (top 3)
1. Annika Reiss (Bellingham) 10:56.67
2. Lizzy Shaw (Riverside) 11:02.60
3. Macenna Hansen (Northwest) 11:18.33
Locals: 6. Robyn Reeder (Capital) 11:23.04; 16. Emma Bates (Emerald Ridge) 11:48.63; 17. Mackenzie Richards (Wilson) 11:54.38; 20. Maggie Bauer (Curtis) 12:07.33; 21. Camryn Berryhill (White River) 12:10.28; 24. Phoenix Aguilar (Tahoma) 12:18.46; 25. Emma Moon (W.F. West) 12:19.10; 27. Samantha Goedde (Auburn Mountainview) 12:30.37.
100-METER HIGH HURDLES
Finals (top 3)
1. Zella Conley (Mead) 14.49
2. Nyenuchi Okemgbo (Hanford) 14.70
3. Saudia Beard (Curtis) 15.01
Other locals (finals): 4. Karlee Stueckle (Emerald Ridge) 15.10; 8. Faith Marshall (Kentridge) 15.82; DNF. Rebecca Thareek (Auburn); (preliminaries): 11. Auburn Mountainview) 15.96; 12. Alaina Brady (Tahoma) 16.01; 16. Lanayia Krehbeil-Richard (Sumner) 16.27; 17. Alisha Wilson (Tahoma) 16.33; 35. Sierra Mercardo (Fife) 17.37.
300-METER LOW HURDLES
Finals (top 3)
1. Karlee Stueckle (Emerald Ridge) 44.00
T2. Jessica Linde (Sunnyside) 45.33
T2. Lele Williams (Hanford) 45.33
Other locals: 6. Molly House (Auburn Mountainview) 46.44; 10. Charissa Bacon (Curtis) 46.86; 14. Alaina Brady (Tahoma) 47.41; 16. Mareonna Henderson (Emerald Ridge) 47.78; 22. Lanayia Krehbeil-Richard (Sumner) 48.56; 28. Faith Marshall (Kentridge) 49.88.
4x100-METER RELAY
Finals (top 3)
1. Tahoma (Olivia Ribera, Aliya Wilson, Tierra Wilson, Alisha Wilson), 46.64
2. Lewis and Clark (Greene, Millsap, Lebar, Rodgers), 48.26
3. Rocky Mountain (Boerner, Shaffstall-Lassos, Stolworthy, Arruda), 49.67
Other locals: 5. Kentridge (Bojang, Scott, Marshall, Williams), 50:07; 6. Fife (Shaviri, Morton, Ruther, Rohrer), 50.38; 8. White River (Anastasi, Mitchell, Robbins, McGinnes) 50.86; 14. Peninsula (Wikramanayake, Koyen, Smith, Grande), 51.43; 19. Auburn Mountainview (Staroverova, Lavine, Cresswell, Jones), 51.95.
4x400-METER RELAY
Finals (top 3)
1. Hanford (Okemgbo, Fraga, Schmidt, Williams), 4:05.62
2. Selah (WIlliams, Tyrrell, Martin, Hartman), 4:06.53
3. Emerald Ridge (Mareonna Henderson, Karlee Stueckle, Sophia Brown, Alex Shook), 4:06.70
Other locals: 7. Fife (Alson, Rohrer, Craft, James), 4:11.92; 13. White River (Anastasi, Mitchell, Larsen, Robbins), 4:13.89.
DISTANCE RELAY
Finals (top 3)
1. Lake Stevens (Ti.Roe, Allison, Flinn, Ta.Roe), 12;31.40
2. Northwest (Meyers, Santos, Patterson, Hansen), 12:44.99
3. Rocky Mountain (Boals, Campos, Heywood, Martin), 12:48.05
Locals: 5. Peninsula (Clark, Wikramanayake, Ozbirn, Fahey), 13:22.96; 15. Curtis (Reily-Treat, Gorospe, Chapman, Barrett), 13:48.29.
SHOT PUT
Finals (top 3)
1. Jordan Spradlin (Montesano) 43 feet, 6 1/4 inches
2. Ginny Mehl (Tahoma) 42-0
3. Emily Hernandez (Lake City) 39-9 1/4
Other locals: 7. Rhaven Dean (Sumner) 37-7 1/4; 13. Khaliyah Harris (Wilson) 34-4 3/4; 17. Kendra Bottenberg (W.F. West) 33-7 1/2; 29. Courtney Morton (Fife) 32-3/4; 36. Payton Kistler (Curtis) 30-6 1/2.
DISCUS
Finals (top 3)
1. Delaney Warren (Mt Spokane) 130 feet, 10 inches
2. Jocie Osika (Lake City) J130-10
3. Elly Johnson (Moses Lake) 126-5
Locals: 5. Ginny Mehl (Tahoma) 121-10; 12. Kiana Schwendeman (Bonney Lake) 115-7; 13. Courtney Morton (Fife) 114-2; 14. Rhaven Dean (Sumner) 113-3; 31. Payton Kistler (Curtis) 91-1; 33. Khaliyah Harris (Wilson) 89-10.
JAVELIN
Finals (top 3)
1. Ashton Riner (Connell) 152 feet, 7 inches
2. Rylie Pease (Cheney) 138-3
3. Kendra Bottenberg (W.F. West) 134-7
Other locals: 6. Ginny Mehl (Tahoma) 128-1; 9. Rhaven Dean (Sumner) 126-9; 20. Kelsey Bunker (White River) 107-7; 36. Marissa Lordahl (Curtis) 92-7.
LONG JUMP
Finals (top 3)
1. Anna Rodgers (Lewis and Clark) 18 feet, 2 1/2 inches
2. Audrey Fernandez (Emerald Ridge) 18-3/4
3. Alisha Wilson (Tahoma) 17-9
Other locals: 4. Madison Kenney (Fife) 17-1 1/2; 6. Kiarra Scott (Kentridge) 16-11 3/4; 12. Vanessa Emmanuel (Curtis) 15-11; 17. Olivia Rivera (Tahoma) 15-3 1/4; 19. Amaya Mahmoud (Wilson) 15-2 1/4; 23. Allie Haakenson (W.F. West) 15-1/4.
TRIPLE JUMP
Finals (top 3)
1. Lexi Ellis (Curtis) 41-2
2. Alisha Wilson (Tahoma) 39-4 1/4
3. Audrey Fernandez (Emerald Ridge) 39-2 1/4
Other locals: 4. Saudia Heard (Curtis) 38-9 3/4; 7. Kiarra Scott (Kentridge) 36-3/4; 27. Allie Haakenson (W.F. West) 31-7 3/4.
HIGH JUMP
Finals (top 3)
1. Katie Rhodes (Mt Spokane) 5 feet, 4 inches
2. Monica Kaylor (Kennewick) 5-3
3. Madi VonBrethorst (Ferris) J5-3
Locals: 6. Madison Licari (Fife) J5-2; 7. Alaina Brady (Tahoma) J5-2; T13. Tyianna Barnett (Curtis) 4-10; T13. Emma Lofdahl (Peninsula) 4-10.
POLE VAULT
Finals (top 3)
1. Chloe Cunliffe (West Seattle) 12-9
2. Makenna Barton (Woodinville) 11-6
3. Paige Dallmann (Rocky Mountain) J11-6
Locals: T9. Madison Licari (Fife) J10-0; T15. Madison Grande (Peninsula) 9-6; T23. Megan Cady (Curtis) 8-6.
COMBINED TEAM RESULTS (through 38 events scored)
1. Tahoma 89; 2. Rocky Mountain 76; 3. Mt. Spokane 70; 4. Hanford 63; 5. Curtis 55; 6. Cheney 48; T7. Shadle Park 39; T7. Mead 39; T9. Emerald Ridge 38; T9. Kamiakin 38.
11. Lewis and Clark 35; 12. Lake Stevens 33; 13. Kentridge 29; T14. Bonney Lake 28; T14. Coeur D’Alene 28; T16. Eastmont 27; T16. Northwest 27; 18. North Central 26; 18. Chiawana 26; 20. Joel Ferris 25.5.
T21. Fife 23; T21. Eisenhower 23; T21. Selah 23; 24. East Valley (Spokane) 22; T25. Southridge 21; T25. Lewiston 21; T26. Sumner 20; T26. West Seattle 20; T28. Ellensburg 18; T28. Lake City 18.
T31. Sunnyside 16; T31. Moses Lake 16; T31. Redmond 16; T31. Medical Lake 16; 35. Bothell 15; T36. Walla Walla 14; T36. Bellingham 14; T38. College Place 13; T38. Riverside 13; T40. Kennewick 12; T40. Ridgefield 12.
T42. University 11; T42. Wilson 11; T42. Connell 11; T42. Montesano 11; T46. NW Christian (Colbert) 10; T46. Caldwell 10; T46. Arlington 10; T49. Post Falls 9; T49. Asotin 9; T49. West Valley (Yakima) 9.
52. Nathan Hale 8.5; T53. Wilbur-Creston 8; T53. Woodinville 8; T53. West Valley (Spokane) 8; T53. Zillah 8; 57. Okanogan 7; T58. W.F. West 6; T58. Chelan 6; T58. Peninsula 6; T58. Wenatchee 6; T58. Waitsburg 6.
T63. Pullman 5; T63. Mount Si 5; T63. Sandpoint 5; T66. St George’s 4; T66. Kennedy Catholic 4; T66. Chewelah 4; T69. Lakeside (Nine Mile) 3; T69. Auburn Mountainview 3; T69. Capital 3; T69. Royal 3.
T73. East Valley (Yakima) 2; T73. Ephrata 2; T75. A.C. Davis 1; T75. Almira/Coulee Hartline 1; T75. Bonners Ferry 1; T75. Freeman 1; T75. Clarkston 1; T75. LaSalle 1; T75. Pasco 1; T75. White River 1.
