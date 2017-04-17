High school sports roundup for April 17

Boys Soccer
Top Performer: Briskans Shibale, Mount Rainier (scored a hat trick in 3-0 win over Kennedy Catholic).
Mount Rainier 3, Kennedy Catholic 0: Scoring all three goals in the win over the Lancers, the Rams’ Briskans Shibale earned a hat trick on a night where everything went right.
“The match went really well, we defended pretty well throughout the entire match,” said Mt. Rainier coach Steve Mohn. “We attacked pretty well and Briskans took advantage of the opportunities.”
The Rams’ goalkeeper Alex Weaver was very inactive throughout the match as he was only tested a couple of times.
Shibale’s first goal came in the seventh minute courtesy of Ryuji Sugyiama’s assist. His next two goals were in the 27th and 54 minutes assisted by Chris Gonzales.
“Chris had a good game as well. He had a shot earlier that almost went in,” Mohn said. “But he had those two assists though. He just found the seams and got the ball to Briskans at the best time.”
Baseball
Top Performer: Avery Martin, Wilson (2-for-3, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 R in 16-3 win over Mount Tahoma).
Wilson 16, Mount Tahoma 3: The Rams’ offense ran through Avery Martin, who was absolutely busy at the plate going 2-for-3 with a double and five runs driven in to lead the Rams.
Alex Motonaga was helpful as well, going 1-for-2 with 2 RBIs and two runs scored.
Orion Stinson was the only T-Bird to give the Rams’ Brendan Jones any problems. Stinson went 3-for-3 with a run scored.
Todd Beamer 5, Kentlake 1: The Titans jumped out to an early lead against the Falcons and held it throughout the rest of the game at home.
Cameron Naden got the scoring going with a double in the second inning, driving Jared Thompson in for the first run of the game.
One of four pitchers on the mound for the Titans was Tyler Hoeft. Hoeft struck out five over the three innings he pitched, while giving up no hits and only walking three.
The Falcons’ lone run was driven in by Shane Nagel on a sacrifice fly.
Bonney Lake 7, Bethel 1: The Panthers’ Peyton Brock must like the number two because his stat line is full of them.
Brock went 2-for-2 with a double and 2 RBIs for the Panthers.
Bonney Lake pitcher Kaiden Hammond also had a strong performance, striking out eight over five innings and only giving up one run on five hits. He also walked two.
The Braves’ Quin Phillips went 2-for-2 with an RBI.
Capital 12, Yelm 1: The Cougars opened a flood of scoring in the second inning against the Tornados as they jumped out to an early lead.
Capital’s Kyle Casperson and Tanner Johnson combined for 6 RBIs all on singles.
With such a large lead, Jacob Loose was free to be loose on the mound.
He would pitch all five innings the game was played, striking out seven and giving up just one run on three hits and no walks.
Yelm’s Ryan Sheedy went 1-for-2, giving his team their only run of the game.
Softball
Top Performer: Brooke Nelson, Bonney Lake (5 IP, 13 Ks, 0 ER, 0 H in 13-0 win over Wilson).
Bonney Lake 13, Wilson 0: Brooke Nelson had a comfortable lead with the Panthers’ offense giving her plenty of support. But she did them one better as she tossed a no-hitter through five innings.
Nelson struck out 13 batters and even helped her own cause at the plate, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run.
Bonney Lake’s Jessica Clark went 3-for-3 on the day, earning herself an RBI and three runs scored as well.
Eatonville 11, Highline 4: The Cruisers broke open a close game against the Pirates in the top half of the seventh inning.
Brooklyn Lucht went 2-for-3 on the day, smacking a home run and driving in three. Madison Miller also had a big triple during the game that drove in two. Miller also scored two runs.
Todd Beamer 13, Enumclaw 4: The Titans jumped all over the Hornets in the second inning of their game, scoring 12 of their 13 runs.
Todd Beamer’s Kawehioalani Sharpe went 2-for-4 with a homer and 3 RBIs on the day. Raelyn Grandel went 2-for-4 with a double and triple, also driving in three runs for the Titans.
Enumclaw’s Becca Fabris showed some pop at the dish too, going 1-for-3 with a two-run home run.
Comments