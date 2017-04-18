Wilson’s Streun scores game-winning goal in 1-0 win over Bonney Lake

Boys Soccer
Top Performer: Ethan Streun, Wilson (Scored winning goal in the 75th minute in 1-0 win over Bonney Lake)
Wilson 1, Bonney Lake 0: Streun was the hero in a tight game that saw the teams facing each other again in a game that was all too familiar.
“The first time we played them it was a 0-0 game,” Wilson coach Craig Vincent said. “It was a pretty even game throughout.”
Neither team was able to get a goal despite a fair amount of chances.
“Both teams had a couple chances and we were finally able to capitalize on one at the end of the game,” Vincent said.
It was Streun who was able to capitalize when his team needed him most with a huge unassisted goal.
“They had the ball, they lost the ball, it popped out to him,” Vincent said. “He got his head up and hit it on the far side, upper 90 where the keeper couldn’t reach.”
The big goal was enough to give the Rams the win as Wilson goalkeeper Alek Greenleaf was a wall and didn’t allow a last chance answer by Bonney Lake.
Baseball
Top Performer: Avery Jones, Gig Harbor (5 IP, 2 H, 5 K, 0 R in 11-0 win over Peninsula)
Gig Harbor 11, Peninsula 0: Avery Jones was dominant from the mound as the Tides shut out the rival Seahawks in a decisive victory.
“That’s his third complete game in a row,” Gig Harbor coach Larry Roehr said. “For the season he has pitched 22 innings and given up one earned run, so he’s really on a roll.”
The hitting for Gig Harbor was solid as well with RJ Green going 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and Shannon Milbourn getting his first big hits of the season.
“Milbourn got his first two hits of the season so it was a nice game for him with two runs scored,” Roehr said. “It was a shortened game because of the 10-run rule.”
River Ridge 13, Renton 0: Josh Ostling threw an impressive, clutch pitching performance and was on the edge of a perfect game in a dominant win by the Hawks.
“He actually was a walk away from a perfect game,” River Ridge coach Chad Arko said. “It was good because we needed it.”
River Ridge was coming off a tough loss that broke its perfect record for the season.
“We had a rough outing against Highline, so I needed a strong start from one of our top JV guys,” Arko said. “He did above and beyond what we needed, he ended up giving us a complete game.”
Ostling pitched all five innings giving up zero runs, zero hits, one walk and got three strikeouts.
“He just pounded the zone,” Arko said. “It was kind of a nice little rebound game after giving up our first league loss against Highline.”
The Hawks will look for redemption when they play the Pirates again, this time at Highline on Friday at 4 p.m.
Curtis 6, Olympia 2: Strong hitting gave the Vikings the edge in a game, which Curtis scored early and the Bears couldn’t mount a comeback.
Curtis scored one run in the first inning, and then blew the game open scoring five in the second inning.
“They definitely swung it well,” Olympia coach Steve Roth said. “They just had base hits fall.”
The Bears managed to get two runs themselves in the fourth but it was too little too late as they couldn’t get a big enough rally to make the game competitive.
“In high school it’s about trying not to let a big inning and trying to get one,” Roth said. “They did a good job of jumping on it.”
The Vikings will play at home next against Bellarmine Prep on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Softball
Top Performer: Xoraya Morency, Wilson (2-for-3, 2 R, 2 RBIs, 2B, HR in 13-12 win over Mount Tahoma)
Wilson 13, Mount Tahoma 12: After initially trailing in the game, the Rams had a big run to give them a narrow win over the T-Birds.
“We were down early, 9-1 and then we finally put some quality at-bats together,” Wilson coach Jess Wicker said. “The kids didn’t give up, so that was good to see, they kept on swinging.”
That swinging paid off as the team was able to bounce back to score a big nine-run third inning that put them up by one run followed by three runs in the fourth which was just enough to win.
Hitting well for the team was Xoraya Morency who went 2 for 3 scoring two runs with two RBIs, a double, and a huge solo home run.
“In the fourth inning she came up and just crushed it to left field and kept on running,” Wicker said. “First one of her high school career.”
