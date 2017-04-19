Both Tumwater basketball positions open after Rowswell, Vogt resign

Coaching positions for both the boys and girls basketball teams at Tumwater High School are now open.
Tumwater athletic director Tim Graham confirmed Wednesday that boys coach Thomas Rowswell and girls coach Alyssa Vogt have both resigned.
“We’ll get right after it and try to get somebody in place right away,” Graham said. “Our kids are really good about making adjustments. We’ll find some good candidates and continue to move on.”
Graham said both Rowswell and Vogt resigned citing family reasons. Both have multiple children and decided to step down to focus on their families, Graham said.
“Coaching takes a lot of time,” he said. “A lot of energy goes into it. It’s not just a seasonal thing.”
Rowswell resigned Monday after coaching for four seasons at Tumwater, during which he compiled a 66-30 record.
Rowswell helped Tumwater to back-to-back Class 2A Southwest District tournament titles in 2015 and 2016. He led the T-Birds to a fifth-place finish in the 2A state tournament in 2016.
Tumwater is the defending 2A Evergreen Conference champion and won three consecutive titles under Rowswell.
He was not immediately available for comment on Wednesday.
Vogt, who is married to Oakland Athletics catcher Stephen Vogt and has three children, resigned in March. She said the decision was difficult and wasn’t made overnight.
“For me, it’s more important right now to be a mom,” Vogt said. “My family needs me to do that. It was a choice based on where I am in my life and what my family needs.”
Vogt coached at Tumwater for three seasons, compiling a 28-38 record. The T-Birds finished 11-10 during her final season and advanced to the district tournament each year she coached.
Tumwater’s girls program hasn’t reached the state tournament since 2011.
Both positions are posted on the school district’s website. Graham said the positions will remain open to applicants for at least two weeks. He plans to hire new coaches in early May.
