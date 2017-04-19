The Puyallup Vikings boys baseball team stops a late Sumner rally for a 8-6 win.

Puyallup's first basemen Carter Wallace right celebrates with teammates after driving in three runs with a double in a 8-6 win over Sumner at Heritage Recreation Center field in Puyallup Wednesday 4/19/17.
Puyallup's first basemen Carter Wallace right celebrates with teammates after he speared a line drive and made the final put out killing a late rally for the Sumner Spartans in a 8-6 win at Heritage Recreation Center field in Puyallup Wednesday 4/19/17. Wallace also cleared the bases getting three RBI's with a bases loaded double earlier in the game.
The Puyallup Vikings boys baseball team Puyallup took big step toward clinching the league title with a 8-6 win against Sumner Wednesday 4/19/17 at Heritage Park Recreation Center in Puyallup. Puyallup starter Michael Spellacy kept the Sumner Spartans in check leaving with a 8-2 lead but the Spartans rallied to make it close 8-6 in the bottom of the 7th inning.
Sumner's Tyson Rainwater gets congratulations from a teammate after scoring the Spartan's first run Wednesday 4/19/17 during a game between Puyallup and Sumner High Schools at the Heritage Recreation Center field in Puyallup. Sumner came back from a 8-2 deficit scoring 4 runs in the bottom of the 7th before losing 8-6 to the Vikings.
Puyallup's second basemen Eric Peterson puts a tag on Sumner's Alex Fraser Wednesday 4/19/17 during a 8-6 win over the Spartans at Heritage Recreation Center field in Puyallyp.
Puyallup right fielder Taylor Yerbury makes a running catch of a tailing line drive at Sumner High School Wednesday 4/19/17 during a 8-6 by the Vikings over the Sumner Spartans.
Puyallup designated hitter Ryan Teague raises his hands in celebrating after driving in a run with a double during the Viking's 8-6 over the Sumner Spartans Wednesday 4/19/17 at the Heritage Recreation Center Field in Puyallup.
Puyallup's first basemen Carter Wallace high fives Vikings assistant coach Dean Pierce after Wallace speared a line drive and made the final put out killing a late rally for the Sumner Spartans in a 8-6 win at Heritage Recreation Center field in Puyallup Wednesday 4/19/17. Wallace also cleared the bases getting three RBI's with a bases loaded double earlier in the game.
Sumner's shortstop Colin Hoover makes a umpire duck with a wild and late throw to first base in a Spartan loss 8-6 to the Puyallup Vikings at the Heritage Recreation Center field in Puyallup on Wednesday 4/19/17.
