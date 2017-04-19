Stroup’s two homers lift Timberline over North Thurston, 8-0

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 3:24 Stadium hoping for state under former MLS player Raphael Cox Pause 2:05 State workers stage walkout for better contract 0:24 Happy birthday, Leonys 0:54 Intruder killed at Browns Point home 1:43 Homeless eviction from Tacoma 'Jungle' underway 0:59 West Hylebos Wetlands 1:54 Teen fatally shot in Federal Way 2:12 Going to court as a positive experience 2:10 Flamboyant pot retailer doubles down on cannabis 1:26 U.S. Rep. John Lewis makes inspiring speech on Martin Luther King Day Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

Timberline’s Tucker Stroup hit two home runs against North Thurston on Wednesday to lift the Blazers to a 8-0 win. Caleb Beard threw a complete-game shutout. Lauren Smith lsmith@theolympian.com