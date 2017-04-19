Gonzaga-bound Spellacy continues Puyallup’s baseball dominance — Vikings clinch 10th consecutive league title

Michael Spellacy’s journey with baseball began with his mom tossing him underhand throws in the backyard when he was 3 years old.

It’s a good memory. One that lots of people who love baseball might have.

Spellacy hopes to make some more good memories, perhaps some uncommon ones when he heads to Gonzaga this fall. He credits his time under Puyallup head coach Marc Wiese as being key to his development.

“Playing for someone like Coach Wiese is just amazing,” Spellacy said. “It’s a great opportunity that so many people in this area have, because he’s such a great coach. He’s someone who helps develop you, whether you’re coming in as a freshman or like me as someone who came in as a junior.”

Spellacy transferred from Battle Ground High School after his sophomore year. During his time with the Vikings, he has transitioned from playing shortstop and third base to filling the second starting pitcher role.

On Wednesday, he helped lead the Vikings to an 8-6 win over Sumner at Heritage Park in Puyallup in a game that was originally scheduled to be played at Sumner.

Puyallup started the season 0-2.

Since then it has rattled off 13 consecutive victories in 4A South Puget Sound League play. And the Viking baseball program that has been the best in the South Sound over the past decade proved why by clinching its 10th league title in a row on Wednesday — even this year in a reformed 4A SPSL that now includes Sumner, which reached the 3A state semifinals last year.

Spellacy turned in a solid performance on the mound, recording four strikeouts and holding Sumner to just one run until the sixth inning.

“He’s an absolute bulldog and he competes,” Wiese said of Spellacy. “When he’s on the mound he’s going to get after you and give everything he has. He’s a tremendous defender and just a great all-around player.

Entering the sixth, Puyallup held a commanding 8-1 lead. The Vikings scored four runs in the second inning off of a Gavin Grant, an Oregon State commit, triple that brought in three runs.

The Vikings offense promptly loaded the bases again in the sixth, and Carter Wallace capitalized with a double that emptied the bases.

The Spartans (7-4 SPSL) chipped away at Spellacy in the bottom of the inning, adding a run.

When two runners reached in the seventh inning, Wiese pulled Spellacy. Despite trailing 8-2, Sumner found a way to cause some more excitement, adding four more runs before the game ended.

“We got to be a little more competitive in the end and play seven (innings),” Wiese said. “I’m extremely disappointed in our competitiveness today and allowing them to get back in the ball game.”

Ben Wilson helped lead the Spartans’ offense with a triple and two RBIs. Nate Baespflug pitched into the fifth inning for Sumner, allowing four earned runs and recording two strikeouts.

Sumner (9-5; 7-4) fell to a tie for second place in the league standings with Emerald Ridge (8-5; 7-4).